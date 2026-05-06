Nghe An repatriates remains of 72 volunteer soldiers, experts from Laos

Nghe An (VNA) – Authorities in the central province of Nghe An have recovered the remains of 72 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos during wartime.

The province’s Special Working Committee, also known as Steering Committee 515, said the remains were found during the 2025–2026 dry-season repatriation campaign carried out by the provincial Military Command’s recovery team.

The team conducted surveys and search operations across the three Lao provinces of Xiengkhuang, Vientiane and Xaysomboun, where the Vietnamese personnel had fought and sacrificed their lives.

A reception, memorial and burial ceremony for the martyrs will be held at the Nghi Loc Martyrs’ Cemetery in Dong Loc commune on May 20.

To ensure careful preparations for the event, the provincial People’s Committee has instructed relevant agencies and localities to review and finalise all arrangements. Authorities have also been asked to coordinate closely with their Lao counterparts on reception, handover procedures, consultations and the repatriation of the remains in line with the approved plan.

The provincial Department of Foreign Affairs will coordinate with the Military Command and related agencies to complete necessary procedures and advise the provincial administration on dispatching a delegation to Laos to receive the remains.

The Military Command will also ensure logistical support for delegations from Xiengkhuang, Vientiane and Xaysomboun during their visit to Nghe An. At the same time, it will work with health and local authorities to collect biological samples from unidentified remains to support future identification efforts.

Over the past 40 years, through close cooperation between the special working committees of Vietnam and Laos, the Ministry of National Defence, the Military Region 4 Command, Nghe An province and the three Lao provinces, remains of more than 12,740 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts have been repatriated.

Of these, 1,680 sets of remains have had their names and hometowns identified, and nearly 940 been handed over to authorities and families for burial in their hometowns./.