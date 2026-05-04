NA Chairman pays tribute at Hoc Mon historic site

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man on May 4 offered incense and flowers at the Hoc Mon District Palace National Historical and Cultural Relic Site in Hoc Mon commune, Ho Chi Minh City.​

He was accompanied by members of the Ho Chi Minh City delegation of National Assembly deputies.

​In a solemn ceremony, the top legislator and delegation members observed a minute of silence in memory of President Ho Chi Minh, former leaders of the Party and State, soldiers and compatriots who sacrificed their lives for national liberation and reunification.

​Writing in the memorial book, Chairman Man said he was deeply moved to visit the site, which witnessed the Nam Ky Uprising on November 23, 1940 and preserved important milestones in the long struggle of the army and people of the 18 hamlets of betel gardens.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man visits the the Hoc Mon District Palace national historical and cultural relic site in Hoc Mon commune, Ho Chi Minh City, on May 4.​ (Photo: VNA)

He highlighted that the sacrifices of participants in the Nam Ky Uprising helped nurture patriotism and the indomitable will of the Party and people, contributing to victory in the August Revolution and the two prolonged resistance wars, which secured national independence, reunification, and a peaceful and prosperous life for the people.

​Describing the relic site as a priceless venue for educating younger generations about revolutionary traditions, the NA Chairman called on the Party organisation, authorities and people of Ho Chi Minh City and Hoc Mon commune to preserve and promote its historical value.

​He said the “Nam Ky Uprising spirit” should continue to inspire present and future generations in the cause of national building and safeguarding, while supporting Ho Chi Minh City’s ambition of developing into a civilised, modern and compassionate metropolis of international stature, making greater contributions to the country’s development in a new era of national prosperity./.