Da Nang gains ground as a global digital nomad hotspot

Paris (VNA) – The central Vietnamese city of Da Nang is rapidly emerging as a preferred base for digital nomads worldwide, increasingly rivalling established destinations such as Chiang Mai and Bali.

Reporting on May 3, Le Courrier International noted that even without a dedicated visa scheme for remote workers, Da Nang continues to attract a rising number of location-independent professionals. Its appeal lies in a combination of liveability, relatively low living costs and a well-developed tourism ecosystem, with most foreign visitors entering under Vietnam’s three-month e-visa policy.

The city’s global profile has been building in recent years. In 2019, The New York Times labelled it the “Miami of Vietnam” and named it among 52 places to visit.

Boasting a 32km coastline, upscale resorts and a lively dining and nightlife scene, Da Nang has further strengthened its appeal with new luxury hotel developments and expanded visa exemptions aimed at stimulating tourism.

Targeted efforts to tap into the digital nomad segment are also gathering pace. The Da Nang Nomad Fest held in March underscored the city’s ambitions while local media coverage points to a steady influx of remote workers amid the global shift towards flexible, location-independent employment.​

Although official data on the size of this community remains unavailable, its footprint is becoming increasingly visible, particularly in the property market. Rental costs in central districts have surged, with studio apartments averaging about 6 million VND (around 260 USD) per month, and units with bedrooms reaching up to 12 million VND (roughly 520 USD).

Views among locals are mixed. Hana Nguyen, who runs a co-working space in the city, said digital nomads are helping create jobs for Vietnamese workers in areas such as graphic design, translation and administrative support while also driving demand for local services.

Meanwhile, Daniel Schlagwein of Thailand's Chulalongkorn University observed that residents tend to view digital nomads more positively than short-term tourists, citing their longer stays, more integrated lifestyles and steady spending as factors contributing to more sustainable economic benefits.

However, the influx is not without downsides. Rising living costs, particularly in housing, are among key concerns. As Da Nang continues to capitalise on the global remote work trend, it faces the challenge of balancing growth opportunities with maintaining affordability and quality of life for its residents./.

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