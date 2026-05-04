Society

Traffic accidents fall during four-day holiday

The figures represented a year-on-year decline of 72 accidents, 35 fatalities and 65 injuries compared with the same holiday period in 2025.

A car crash in the central province of Quang Tri (Illustrative photo: VNA)
A car crash in the central province of Quang Tri (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A total of 177 traffic accidents were recorded across Vietnam during the four-day Reunification Day and May Day holiday from April 30 to May 3, leaving 95 people dead and 114 others injured, according to the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security.

The figures represented a year-on-year decline of 72 accidents, 35 fatalities and 65 injuries compared with the same holiday period in 2025.

Road accidents continued to account for the overwhelming majority of incidents. A total of 176 road crashes killed 94 people and injured 114 others, down 71 cases, 35 deaths and 41 injuries from a year earlier.

Railways recorded one accident that left one person dead. While the number of incidents and injuries remained unchanged from the same period last year, the number of fatalities increased by one.

No waterway accidents were reported, marking a reduction of one case, one death and three injuries compared with the 2025 holiday.

During nationwide patrols and inspections, traffic police detected 53,833 violations on roads. Authorities temporarily seized 277 cars, 13,033 motorbikes and 1,048 other vehicles. They also revoked 1,479 driving licences and deducted licence points in 7,951 cases.

Alcohol-related violations remained among the most common offences, with 11,411 cases recorded. Speeding topped the list at 13,390 cases.

Police also handled 395 cases involving the use of mobile phones or other electronic devices while driving, 184 overloaded vehicles, 48 oversized vehicles, 391 cases of carrying more passengers than permitted, 24 cases of picking up and dropping off passengers at unauthorised locations, and 21 drug-related violations.

On expressways, patrol teams under the Traffic Police Department inspected and detected 1,649 violations. Officers issued 275 formal records, revoked three driving licences, deducted points in 120 cases, temporarily seized three vehicles, and sent 1,400 violation notices.

Traffic police also processed 799 violations on inland waterways, temporarily seizing three vessels, and handled 366 violations on railway routes, with three vehicles temporarily impounded nationwide./.​

VNA
#Reunification Day and May Day holiday #fatalities #traffic accidents #traffic police
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