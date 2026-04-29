Society

NA Chairman visits, presents gifts to disadvantaged workers in An Giang

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man called on An Giang province to make continued preparations for APEC 2027, ensuring the best infrastructure to make the international event a success.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man presents gifts to policy beneficiary families and disadvantaged workers in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on April 29. (Photo: VNA)
NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man presents gifts to policy beneficiary families and disadvantaged workers in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on April 29. (Photo: VNA)

An Giang (VNA) — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man visited and presented gifts to policy beneficiary families and disadvantaged workers in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on April 29.

The visit was held on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2026) and the 140th anniversary of International Workers’ Day (May 1, 1886–2026).

Reporting on local socio-economic conditions, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Ho Van Mung said An Giang recorded an estimated GRDP growth of 7.8% in the first quarter of 2026, ranking first in the Mekong Delta and 25th nationwide.

State budget revenue reached over 8.68 trillion VND (330 million USD), while key sectors such as agriculture, industry, trade and tourism maintained positive growth.

The province has also prioritised social welfare, distributing Lunar New Year (Tet) gifts to more than 261,600 beneficiaries with a total budget exceeding 192 billion VND, and completing the replacement of over 8,400 temporary and dilapidated houses for policy beneficiary families and low-income households.

vnanet-potal-chu-tich-quoc-hoi-tang-qua-gia-dinh-chinh-sach-tinh-an-giang-8731962.jpg
NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks during his visit to An Giang province on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2026) and the 140th anniversary of International Workers’ Day (May 1, 1886–2026). (Photo: VNA)

On behalf of Party and State leaders, Chairman Man extended his best wishes to local authorities, policy beneficiary families and workers facing difficulties.

He hailed An Giang as a major rice producer, helping the country attain rice exports of over 7 million tonnes in 2025.

The top legislator noted that the Party, Government and NA have issued various policies to improve social welfare, including tuition fee exemptions from the 2025–2026 academic year and housing support programmes for disadvantaged communities.

He praised An Giang’s efforts in implementing social security policies and adapting to the two-tier local administration model, ensuring stable governance at commune and ward levels.

Looking ahead, he urged the province to effectively implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and the 2026–2030 socio-economic development plan, striving for double-digit growth, specifically 10.71% for 2026.

He also called for continued preparations for APEC 2027, stressing the need to further improve infrastructure to host the international event successfully.

In addition, he emphasised the importance of sustainable rural development, poverty reduction, human resource training and healthcare improvement, including regular health check-ups for citizens.

As a border locality, An Giang was urged to strengthen efforts against transnational crime, cybercrime and drug trafficking, while expanding housing and vocational training support for workers.

Chairman Man underscored the need to continue caring for policy beneficiary families and people with meritorious services to the nation, ensuring that social welfare remains a long-term and consistent priority./.

VNA
#An Giang #policy beneficiary families #disadvantaged workers #National Assembly Chairman #Tran Thanh Man #International Workers’ Day An Giang
Follow VietnamPlus

Human rights

Related News

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai on April 27 leads a delegation to visit and offer gifts to heroic Vietnamese mothers, armed forces heroes, policy beneficiary families, poor households and disadvantaged workers in Ninh Binh (Photo: VNA)

Policy beneficiaries, disadvantaged workers receive gifts ahead of national holidays

Visiting Heroic Vietnamese Mother Tran Thi Sach in Phu Ly ward, whose two sons died in wartime, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai expressed gratitude for her sacrifices, affirming that the Party, State and people always remember and honour those who have rendered service to the nation.

See more

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Truong Sa Museum in Cam Lam commune, the south central province of Khanh Hoa, on April 29 (Photo: VNA)

Truong Sa Museum to honour generations safeguarding national sovereignty

The museum covers a total area of approximately 17,100 square metres, with total investment estimated at 299.7 billion VND (11.37 million USD). Funding for the project is provided through sponsorship from Vinhomes JSC, and construction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2028.

Social housing projects help meet the housing needs of low-income earners and workers, while contributing to sustainable urban development. (Photo: VNA)

Social housing construction target exceeds by 44%

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh has issued an official dispatch urging localities to accelerate the development of social housing projects to meet the target of more than 158,700 units in 2026, as set out in Government Resolution No. 7/NQ-CP.

Deputy Director of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Department of Local Government Nguyen Thi Tu Thanh speaks at the press briefing. (Photo: VNA)

Two-tier local administration model runs smoothly: ministry

After slashing layers of bureaucracy and pushing more power down to the commune level, a substantial volume of work has shifted to the grassroots officials. In many areas, the workforce is unevenly skilled, with a shortage of specialists. Additionally, certain units operate across multiple locations, making management, coordination, and day-to-day operations a real mess.

A performance at the event showcases the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos. (Photo: VNA)

Forum promotes Vietnamese language preservation among community in Laos

Addressing a forum themed “Honouring the Vietnamese language, preserving identity, connecting the future” in Vientiane on April 27, the ambassador said preserving the language is a shared and long-term responsibility of overseas Vietnamese communities, including those in Laos.

Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan speaks at the meeting on April 27 with 101 outstanding grassroots trade union chairpersons recognised for achievements in workplace dialogue and collective bargaining during 2023-2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vice State President meets outstanding trade union leaders

The Vice President highlighted contributions made by the honourees, saying their efforts had secured benefits worth more than 6 trillion VND (227.6 million USD) annually for some 382,000 labourers, while improving workers’ welfare and strengthening stable and progressive labour relations in enterprises.

Tran To Nga poses for a group photo with supporters of her lawsuit against US chemical companies (Photo: VNA)

First European memorial to AO/dioxin victims inaugurated in Paris

The memorial stands as a tribute to millions still suffering from the long-term consequences of Agent Orange, while also serving as a public call to remember one of the gravest humanitarian and environmental tragedies of modern history. The project was the result of years of advocacy by civil society groups, legal experts, artists and solidarity networks seeking both remembrance and greater awareness.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung delivers remarks at the cultural event marking the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day, alongside celebrations of national reunification day (April 30) and International Labour Day (May 1). (Photo: VNA)

Hung Kings’ commemoration fosters unity among OVs in US, Malaysia

The programme included incense offerings, cultural exchanges, and awards for students with strong academic performance and active community involvement. It helped reinforce connections among Vietnamese families, inspire younger generations to stay rooted in their heritage, preserve the Vietnamese language, and contribute to the Vietnamese community in the US.

A captivating cultural performance at the opening ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Ca Mau highlights innovation, agriculture at debut Mekong Delta rice contest

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Pham Van Thieu noted that the province has stepped up the application of advanced technologies in climate-resilient agriculture, while promoting green and circular economic models and accelerating digital transformation.

General Secretary and State President To Lam offers incense and flowers in commemoration at the Hung Kings' Mausoleum. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader offers incense in commemoration of Hung Kings in Phu Tho

At the Kinh Thien Palace, a sacred site dedicated to the Hung Kings, General Secretary and President Lam, along with Party and State leaders and representatives from central and local agencies, offered incense, flowers in tribute to the ancestors who founded the nation, paving the way for the construction and development of a beautiful, prosperous, and civilised Vietnam nowadays.