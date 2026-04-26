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Hung Kings’ commemoration fosters unity among OVs in US, Malaysia

The programme included incense offerings, cultural exchanges, and awards for students with strong academic performance and active community involvement. It helped reinforce connections among Vietnamese families, inspire younger generations to stay rooted in their heritage, preserve the Vietnamese language, and contribute to the Vietnamese community in the US.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung delivers remarks at the cultural event marking the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day, alongside celebrations of national reunification day (April 30) and International Labour Day (May 1). (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung delivers remarks at the cultural event marking the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day, alongside celebrations of national reunification day (April 30) and International Labour Day (May 1). (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in the US on April 25 hosted a cultural event marking the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day, alongside celebrations of national reunification day (April 30) and International Labour Day (May 1).

The gathering drew embassy staff, representatives of Vietnamese agencies, experts, students, and members of the Vietnamese community working at international organisations in Washington D.C.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung underscored the deep significance of the three occasions for Vietnamese people worldwide. He noted that this year’s commemorations are particularly meaningful as Vietnam embarks on a new development phase following the success of the 14th National Party Congress, which charted a path centred on science, technology, innovation and deeper global integration, with people at its core.

The programme included incense offerings, cultural exchanges, and awards for students with strong academic performance and active community involvement. It helped reinforce connections among Vietnamese families, inspire younger generations to stay rooted in their heritage, preserve the Vietnamese language, and contribute to the Vietnamese community in the US.

vnanet-potal-thieng-lieng-le-gio-to-hung-vuong-2026-tai-malaysia-8726328.jpg
Staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia offer incense at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

On the same day in Kuala Lumpur, the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia, in coordination with the Malaysia–Vietnam Friendship Association (MVFA), organised a solemn ceremony to mark the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day, attended by representatives of associations, intellectuals, students and a large number of overseas Vietnamese.

Addressing the ceremony, MVFA President Tran Thi Chang described the occasion as a unifying thread connecting millions of Vietnamese around the world in preserving cultural identity and the tradition of honouring ancestors. She stressed that beyond paying tribute, the event serves to promote solidarity, patriotism and national pride. Community representatives also highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen cohesion and sustain cultural values, including expanding Vietnamese language classes in Malaysia.

On behalf of the embassy, Nguyen Ba Tan, First Secretary in charge of community affairs, said the ceremony plays an important role in educating younger generations, particularly the second and third, about their origins, encouraging them to stay connected to the homeland and deepen unity within the Vietnamese community. He also expressed his hope that expatriates will continue to abide by local laws and contribute positively to the Vietnamese community’s standing in Malaysian society.

Representing youth born and raised in Malaysia, student Noor Linh Soraya Binti Buang (Bao Tran) said learning Vietnamese is not merely acquiring a language, but a journey to reconnect with one’s roots and better understand family and heritage. She affirmed her commitment to preserving the language and cultural identity for future generations.

The event also featured participation from Vietnamese language students at University of Malaya. Student Richie described the ceremony as a meaningful and memorable first experience, noting that shared exploration of language, culture and history helps bring people of the two Southeast Asian nations closer together.

Following solemn rituals, the atmosphere shifted to lively cultural performances imbued with traditional identity. The programme concluded with a culinary gathering showcasing traditional dishes, creating a warm, communal space that helped overseas Vietnamese strengthen bonds and ease homesickness while turning their hearts toward their ancestral homeland./.

VNA
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