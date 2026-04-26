Society

Visit to Truong Sa, DK1 connects overseas Vietnamese to Fatherland's sea and islands

According to the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, from April 17 - 23, Fisheries Surveillance Ship KN-490 departing from Cam Ranh International Port carried a working delegation, including 48 overseas Vietnamese from 22 countries and territories, along with representatives of domestic agencies, businesses, artists and journalists to Truong Sa and DK1 offshore platforms.

A delegation, comprising 48 overseas Vietnamese from 22 countries and territories, along with representatives of several agencies, organisations, businesses, artists and journalists at home, visit the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago and the DK1 offshore platforms. (Photo: VNA)
A delegation, comprising 48 overseas Vietnamese from 22 countries and territories, along with representatives of several agencies, organisations, businesses, artists and journalists at home, visit the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago and the DK1 offshore platforms. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A recent visit to the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago and DK1 offshore platforms has helped deepen connections between overseas Vietnamese and the country’s sea and islands, reinforcing national solidarity and awareness of maritime sovereignty.

According to the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, from April 17 - 23, Fisheries Surveillance Ship KN-490 departing from Cam Ranh International Port carried a working delegation, including 48 overseas Vietnamese from 22 countries and territories, along with representatives of domestic agencies, businesses, artists and journalists to Truong Sa and DK1 offshore platforms.

​During the trip, delegates took part in a range of meaningful activities such as visiting and presenting gifts to officers, soldiers and residents on the islands and platform, attending flag-raising ceremonies, memorial services for fallen soldiers, and cultural exchanges with naval forces. The delegation visited seven islands and one platform, including Song Tu Tay, Son Ca, Nam Yet, Sinh Ton, Truong Sa, and DK1/19 Que Duong.

​A highlight of the journey was the inauguration of a roofed vegetable garden on Truong Sa island, funded by the Hoang Sa–Truong Sa Club and the Vietnamese community in Poland. The initiative reflects practical and sustained support from overseas Vietnamese for island communities.

​Contributions from overseas Vietnamese during the trip exceeded 1.2 billion VND, including cash, equipment and essential goods, helping to improve living conditions for military personnel and residents. An additional 250 million VND (9,500 USD) was pledged to support the “Greening Truong Sa” programme.

Through firsthand experiences, participants gained deeper insights into the daily life, hardships and resilience of forces stationed on remote islands, as well as Vietnam’s policies and efforts in safeguarding maritime sovereignty.

​The visit also featured cultural and community-building activities onboard, strengthening bonds between delegates and soldiers, while discussions among overseas Vietnamese representatives focused on community organisation, youth engagement, preservation of the Vietnamese language, and innovation networks.

​Officials emphasised that the annual programme, held since 2012, plays an important role in affirming national sovereignty, mobilising resources for maritime development, and reinforcing the unity between overseas Vietnamese and the homeland./.

VNA
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