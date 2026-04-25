Emulation drive launched to realise socio-economic development goals for 2026–2030

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has signed Directive No. 15/CT-TTg launching an emulation movement to successfully implement annual socio-economic development tasks and the 2026–2030 five-year plan in line with the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.

The directive calls on ministries, ministry-level agencies, and People’s Committees of centrally-run provinces and cities to organise a practical and effective emulation movement aligned with the Party and State’s orientations, under the theme of promoting innovation, accelerating breakthroughs, and advancing the country towards strong, civilised and prosperous development.

The movement aims to thoroughly grasp the viewpoints of the 14th National Party Congress, focusing on effectively implementing key targets for the 2026–2030 period, including major development orientations, core tasks and strategic breakthroughs. Efforts should aim at achieving double-digit growth while ensuring rapid and sustainable development and improving living standards.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, Chairman of the Central Council for Emulation and Commendation, presides over the first meeting of the council in the 2026-2031 term. (Photo: VNA)

The Government leader urged ministries, sectors and localities to renew the content and methods of the emulation movement, ensuring it is practical, diverse and closely linked to assigned political tasks. Priority should be given to key and strategic missions of the Party, the State, and each sector and locality.

Key areas include enhancing the efficiency of the political system towards a streamlined and effective apparatus; promoting innovation, science-technology development, digital transformation and green transition; and improving institutions, particularly legal frameworks and policies to remove bottlenecks.

Attention should also be paid to building a professional, modern and integrity-based administration, fostering a healthy and efficient private sector, improving enterprise quality, and enhancing national competitiveness.

The directive stresses that the emulation movement must be widely implemented across all sectors, regions and localities, with a focus on grassroots levels, especially in remote, border and island areas. Attention should be given to direct labourers and frontline forces, ensuring the participation of all agencies, organisations, collectives and individuals.

The PM also highlighted the need to improve the quality of commendation work, ensuring timely and accurate recognition to motivate and set examples. Greater efforts should be made to identify and reward collectives and individuals with outstanding achievements.

VietFarm Food Joint Stock Company, located in Thanh Hai Industrial Park, Phan Rang - Thap Cham city, Ninh Thuan province, is currently the largest aloe vera producer in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Priority in commendation should be given to grassroots units and those in disadvantaged areas, including ethnic minority, mountainous, border and island regions, as well as individuals directly engaged in production, work, combat or special tasks. Recognition should also be extended to those demonstrating innovation, responsibility and acts of bravery.

The Government leader called on the Vietnam Fatherland Front, Party agencies and socio-political organisations to actively promote emulation and commendation work, and to mobilise people from all walks of life to participate in the patriotic emulation movement. He also stressed the need to strengthen social supervision and feedback to promote national unity and ensure the successful implementation of socio-economic development goals set by the 14th National Party Congress./.

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