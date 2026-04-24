Society

Photo exhibitions highlight Vietnam’s unity, Ho Chi Minh City’s dynamism

The events form part of activities marking the 51st anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975–2026), the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh, and the 115th anniversary of his departure to seek a path for national salvation. They also aim to promote emulation movements and help bring the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress to life.

A visitor looks at photos featuring people and landscape of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
A visitor looks at photos featuring people and landscape of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Two photo exhibitions opened on April 23 in Ho Chi Minh City, featuring the people and landscape of Vietnam and development achievements of the southern metropolis.

The events form part of activities marking the 51st anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975–2026), the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh, and the 115th anniversary of his departure to seek a path for national salvation. They also aim to promote emulation movements and help bring the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress to life.

Co-organised by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation and the municipal Party Committee, the exhibitions run through May 12.

The exhibition featuring the people and landscape of Vietnam showcases 153 outstanding artistic photographs selected from national contests and exhibitions, held by the commission during 2020–2025. Through vivid images, the works depict the beauty of Vietnam’s landscapes and people, from mountainous border areas to plains and seas, offering a comprehensive portrait of the country.

According to the organising board, the exhibition is a meaningful cultural and political event as Vietnam enters a new phase of development. It contributes to enhancing communications and external information work, while promoting an image of a peaceful, friendly and dynamic Vietnam to international audiences.

The event is also expected to foster national pride and aspirations for a prosperous country, encouraging people from all walks of life to uphold patriotism and solidarity in national construction and defence.

Meanwhile, the other exhibition on Ho Chi Minh City – the eternal song of triumph presents 100 black-and-white and colour photographs highlighting the heroic struggle of southern soldiers and people during the resistance war against US imperialism. The exhibition reflects the arduous sacrifices and ultimate victory of the Vietnamese people, the strength of great national unity under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, steadfast faith in President Ho Chi Minh, and strong international support.

It also features images of Ho Chi Minh City’s development, showcasing its dynamic and innovative spirit as it moves towards becoming a modern, civilised metropolis and a leading hub of innovation and integration.

Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet said the exhibitions serve as a bridge linking the past, present and future, helping younger generations better understand the value of peace and inspiring pride in a rapidly developing Vietnam.

On the occasion, additional exhibitions are being held, including “50th anniversary of national reunification: Memorable moments” with 40 photos on Dong Khoi Street, and “The Working Class of Ho Chi Minh City accompanying national aspirations,” featuring 55 photos on Nguyen Du–Dong Khoi Street.

According to the organising board, these exhibitions are also at Nguyen Du Park in Thu Dau Mot ward and the Revolutionary Tradition House in Vung Tau ward, expanding public access to the collections./.

VNA
#photo exhibitions #national pride #Ho Chi Minh City #Vietnam’s landscapes Ho Chi Minh City
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