Society

Vietnamese traditional products showcased at charity bazaar in Japan

The Vietnamese booth featured a diverse range of products from localities across Vietnam, including preserved fruits, instant pho, herbal soaps and handmade jewellery,

Traditional products and handicrafts from many Vietnamese localities are introduced to international visitors and local residents at a charity bazaar in Tokyo on April 22, (Photo: VNA)
Traditional products and handicrafts from many Vietnamese localities are introduced to international visitors and local residents at a charity bazaar in Tokyo on April 22, (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – Traditional products and handicrafts from many Vietnamese localities were introduced to international visitors and local residents at a charity bazaar in Tokyo on April 22, helping promote Vietnam’s cultural identity while supporting humanitarian causes.

Organised by the Asia-Pacific Ladies Friendship Society (ALFS), the annual event brought together around 30 booths from embassies of Asia-Pacific countries in Japan, alongside Japanese localities and businesses. Its opening ceremony was attended by Princess Takamado, the spouses of the Japanese Foreign Minister and the Governor of Mie Prefecture, as well as ambassadors and ladies from Asia-Pacific countries based in Tokyo.

The Vietnamese booth featured a diverse range of products from localities across Vietnam, including preserved fruits, instant pho, herbal soaps and handmade jewellery,

Representatives from countries dressed in traditional costumes at the event (Photo: VNA)

Representatives from countries dressed in traditional costumes at the event (Photo: VNA)

Holding the rotating ALFS Chairmanship for the 2025–2026 term, the women union of the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan played an active role in this year’s fair, reflecting Vietnam’s longstanding engagement in the organisation’s friendship and charitable initiatives.

Founded in 1968 under the patronage of Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ALFS promotes cultural exchange, friendship and social welfare. It gathers about 500 members, including spouses of former prime ministers, the foreign minister, politicians and diplomats of Japan, along with ambassadors of Asia-Pacific countries and their spouses. This year marked the 48th edition of the charity bazaar, in which Vietnam has been an active participant for many years.

Proceeds from entrance tickets, raffle sales and merchandise sold at the fair will be shared equally among participating countries to support charitable activities. Last year, Vietnam received 610,000 JPY (around 3,800 USD), which was used to donate infusion pumps and syringe pumps to the Vietnam National Children’s Hospital in August 2025./.

VNA
#Vietnamese traditional products #charity bazaar #Japan #Asia-Pacific Ladies Friendship Society Japan Vietnam
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