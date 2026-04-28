Society

Forum promotes Vietnamese language preservation among community in Laos

Addressing a forum themed “Honouring the Vietnamese language, preserving identity, connecting the future” in Vientiane on April 27, the ambassador said preserving the language is a shared and long-term responsibility of overseas Vietnamese communities, including those in Laos.

A performance at the event showcases the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos. (Photo: VNA)
A performance at the event showcases the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam has underscored the importance of the Vietnamese language as a repository of cultural values and a core element of national identity.

Addressing a forum themed “Honouring the Vietnamese language, preserving identity, connecting the future” in Vientiane on April 27, the ambassador said preserving the language is a shared and long-term responsibility of overseas Vietnamese (OV) communities, including those in Laos.

He praised the efforts of associations, schools, teachers and families in maintaining Vietnamese language classes, fostering language-use environments, and organising community cultural activities.

The event, held both in-person and online, responded to the Day for Honouring the Vietnamese Language in OV communities, aiming to promote cultural identity and strengthen community bonds.

Tam highlighted the forum as not only a cultural initiative but also a platform for sharing experience and enhancing the effectiveness of Vietnamese language teaching and learning in Laos.

He stressed that families play a central role as the first environment where children learn and use Vietnamese naturally, and called for innovation in teaching methods, improved teacher quality, more engaging learning environments, and greater use of technology and shared learning materials.

Nguyen Duy Anh, Secretary-General of the Global Network for Vietnamese language and cultural teaching, emphasised the need to connect resources at home and abroad to improve teaching effectiveness. He noted that the network links classes, teachers, experts and organisations worldwide, creating a more systematic and sustainable approach to preserving the language.

Expanding activities in Laos is a key step, he said, expressing his hope for stronger cooperation with representative agencies and local communities to develop practical teaching models. He also highlighted the importance of applying technology and modernising learning materials amid deeper international integration.

The forum featured thematic discussions on the current state of Vietnamese language teaching, effective models, and its role in strengthening national unity. Participants shared experiences, identified challenges, and proposed solutions to improve teaching quality.

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Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam speaks at the forum themed “Honouring the Vietnamese language, preserving identity, connecting the future” in Vientiane on April 27. (Photo: VNA)

Discussions also underscored the role of families and the importance of building community-based learning environments, alongside closer coordination among stakeholders.

A movement titled “Learning Vietnamese with joy – nurturing the Vietnam–Laos bridge” was launched at the event, calling for broader community participation in preserving and promoting the language. Outstanding individuals and organisations were honoured for their contributions.

A highlight was the introduction of the book “Learning Vietnamese with Joy”, Volume 2, edited by Prof. Dr. Nguyen Minh Thuyet, offering modern teaching materials for the community.

The forum reaffirmed the role of Vietnamese as a cultural bridge linking the community in Laos with the homeland, contributing to the countries’ special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation./.

VNA
#Laos #forum #Vietnamese language #overseas Vietnamese community #cultural bridge Laos
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