Over 513,000 people supported in disaster response in 2025

Hanoi (VNA) – Disaster prevention and response and humanitarian operations in Vietnam generated over 1.23 trillion VND (46.8 million USD) in 2025, assisting more than 513,000 people affected by natural hazards.



The Vietnam Red Cross Society Central Committee convened its 2026 disaster response conference in Hanoi on April 24 to review last year’s performance and set priorities as disaster risks intensify. Around 200 representatives from government agencies, international partners and local Red Cross units attended the hybrid event.



Throughout 2025, the Society maintained its frontline role, rolling out proactive response plans, expanding training and drills, and strengthening public awareness. Forecast-based early action initiatives were implemented in central provinces and major urban centres, contributing to reduced losses, alongside improved coordination in risk monitoring and early warning systems.



Nationwide response capacity was reinforced, with a network of over 300,000 volunteers and nearly 900 trained personnel in disaster risk management, climate resilience and first aid. Digital tools such as KoboToolbox and QGIS were increasingly applied in damage assessments, enabling the mobilisation of nearly 52 billion VND in international aid and more efficient resource allocation.



Emergency relief exceeded 153 billion VND, reaching more than 35,000 households in 22 provinces and cities, complemented by recovery programmes covering livelihoods, housing, water and sanitation.



Vu Thanh Luu, Vice President of the Society, said 2026 is likely to bring more complex risks, including severe storms, prolonged heatwaves, drought and saltwater intrusion. The organisation will therefore pivot towards proactive prevention, accelerate technology use, scale up adaptation models, enhance community resilience and expand partnerships to improve response effectiveness./.



VNA