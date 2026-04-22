Society

Vietnam - France friendship captured through photographs

The “Lyon – Ho Chi Minh City” exhibition showcases 14 large-format photographs by Adrien Jean, a French photographer living in Ho Chi Minh City, and Tony Noel, a French-Vietnamese photographer based in Lyon. The works are displayed along the exterior wall of the French Residence at 6 Le Duan street, making art accessible to a wide public - from passers-by to photography enthusiasts.

Adrien Jean (right) introduces his photos at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)
Adrien Jean (right) introduces his photos at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Vietnam–France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is reflected not only in diplomatic, economic and cultural cooperation, but also in the fine friendship between the people of the two countries.

The remark was made by Etienne Ranaivoson, Consul General of France in Ho Chi Minh City, at the opening of the “Lyon – Ho Chi Minh City” photo exhibition on April 22 to mark the 53rd anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and Vietnam (1973–2026).

Expressing delight at the strong progress in bilateral ties, Ranaivoson said the exhibition, organised by the French Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, features everyday, simple moments of urban life, highlighting the similarities, connections and cultural exchanges between the twinned cities of Lyon and Ho Chi Minh City.

He added that cooperation between the two cities has yielded positive outcomes across multiple fields, including artistic lighting projects, museum collaboration, education, and numerous Lyon-based enterprises investing and operating in Ho Chi Minh City. As riverside cities, both share common concerns such as climate change adaptation and sustainable development, while seeking solutions to improve the quality of life.

In a message sent to the exhibition, Christophe Jacquemain, Deputy Mayor of Lyon in charge of international and European relations, stressed that Lyon maintains close ties with Ho Chi Minh City and welcomes initiatives that enrich cooperation, including cultural projects, museum partnerships and technical exchanges aimed at preserving valuable heritage.

According to Jacquemain, in a rapidly changing global context, city-to-city diplomacy plays an increasingly important role in enhancing mutual understanding, promoting practical cooperation and fostering sustainable local partnerships.

The exhibition showcases 14 large-format photographs by Adrien Jean, a French photographer living in Ho Chi Minh City, and Tony Noel, a French-Vietnamese photographer based in Lyon. The works are displayed along the exterior wall of the French Residence at 6 Le Duan street, in a busy central area of the city, making art accessible to a wide public - from passers-by to photography enthusiasts./.

VNA
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