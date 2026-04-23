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Remains of 22 Vietnamese fallen soldiers to be repatriated from Cambodia

Both sides agreed to organise a memorial ceremony, handover and repatriation of the remains to Dak Lak province, expected on May 27, 2026, in accordance with Cambodian customs and practices, and to continue cooperation in the time ahead.

The Steering Committee 515 of Dak Lak province and the Mondulkiri Special Task Committee sign an agreement at the talks. (Photo: VNA)
The Steering Committee 515 of Dak Lak province and the Mondulkiri Special Task Committee sign an agreement at the talks. (Photo: VNA)

Dak Lak (VNA) – Remains of 22 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Cambodia during wartime will be repatriated following coordination between authorities of Vietnam's Dak Lak province and Cambodia’s Mondulkiri province.

​The agreement was reached during talks held on April 22–23 in Senmonorom city, Mondulkiri province, between the Steering Committee 515 of Dak Lak and the Mondulkiri Special Task Committee. The remains were recovered during the 2025–2026 dry season and will be repatriated to Vietnam.

​At the meeting, both sides noted that search and repatriation efforts have been carried out in line with signed agreements, with close coordination in information exchange and handling of related issues. Over the past five months, Team K51 under the Dak Lak Military Command conducted search and recovery operations in Mondulkiri despite harsh weather and challenging terrain. With strong support from local authorities and residents, including information provision and logistical assistance, the team recovered 22 sets of remains, though their identities have yet to be determined.

​Representatives of Mondulkiri province expressed deep gratitude for the sacrifices made by Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts during wartime, affirming continued support to facilitate search, recovery and repatriation efforts.

​Vice Chairman of the Dak Lak People’s Committee Dao My said the positive results were achieved thanks to the effective coordination and practical support from Mondulkiri’s authorities, armed forces and people. Team K51 has also strengthened ties with local communities while carrying out its mission.

​Both sides agreed to organise a memorial ceremony, handover and repatriation of the remains to Dak Lak province, expected on May 27, 2026, in accordance with Cambodian customs and practices, and to continue cooperation in the time ahead./.

VNA
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