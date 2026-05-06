Former health minister to stand trial on May 20

Hanoi (VNA) – The first-instance trial of former Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Kim Tien and nine co-defendants is scheduled to open on May 20, in a case involving alleged violations in the management and use of state property, swindling, and bribery at the Ministry of Health and related units.



Along with Tien, others prosecuted on the same charge – "violating regulations on the management and use of state assets, causing losses and wastefulnes" – include Nguyen Kim Trung, former Deputy Director of the Management Board of Key Medical Projects and former Deputy Director of the Department of Medical Equipment and Works under the Ministry of Health; Tran Van Sinh, former Deputy Director of the Management Board of Specialised Medical Construction Projects under the Ministry of Health; Dao Xuan Sinh, former Director of the SHT Vietnam Investment, Construction and Consulting JSC; Nguyen Doan Tu, former Deputy Director of the Department of Medical Equipment and Works; Le Van Cu, former Deputy Director of the Institute of Construction Economics under the Ministry of Construction; and Hoang Xuan Hiep, Deputy Director of the Institute of Construction Economics.



The procuracy has charged Nguyen Chien Thang, former Director of the Management Board of Key Medical Projects, and Nguyen Huu Tuan, former Director of the Management Board of Specialised Medical Construction Projects, with “violating regulations on the management and use of state assets, causing losses and wastefulness” and “taking bribes.”



Meanwhile, Le Thanh Thiem, Director of Sao Nam Song Hong Co., Ltd, has been prosecuted for “swdindling to appropriate assets”.



According to the indictment by the Surpreme People's Procuracy, Tien and six accomplices allegedly caused losses of more than 803 billion VND (30.5 million USD) through unnecessary hiring of foreign consultants, disbursements during project suspension periods, and improper financial support to businesses. The violations are tied to the second campuses of Bach Mai Hospital and Viet Duc University Hospital.



Investigators said Tien and her subordinate Nguyen Chien Thang created favourable conditions for certain contractors to win bids. Thang is accused of negotiating kickbacks equivalent to 5% of pre-tax contract payments and allegedly received more than 51.7 billion VND in bribes, excluding additional sums worth over 36.7 billion VND linked to military-affiliated firms.



After Thang’s retirement, Nguyen Huu Tuan reportedly continued the practice, receiving about 7.7 billion VND in bribes, not including additional funds worth 4.5 billion VND from companies under the Ministry of National Defence.



Authorities also said that Le Thanh Thiem swindled 2 million USD by claiming he could influence inspection outcomes related to the two hospital projects.

According to the indictment, Tien, as head of the ministry, was responsible for directing and overseeing all activities of the health sector, including financial planning, sectoral development, infrastructure construction and medical equipment management.



For the second campus projects of Bach Mai Hospital and Viet Duc University Hospital, the Ministry of Health was tasked with organising project preparation, appraisal, approval and implementation, as well as coordinating inspections, supervision and performance evaluation.



Prosecutors allege that in carrying out these duties, Tien committed violations in approving plans to select foreign consultants, endorsing architectural design proposals and signing off on project documentation.



These decisions enabled the Management Board of Key Medical Projects to proceed with implementation, during which the alleged violations occurred, resulting in prolonged delays, failure to meet project objectives and state losses of 803 billion VND.



The trial is expected to last one week./.

VNA