Society

Over 1.22 million students register for 2026 national high school graduation exam

Of these, 1,159,932 million candidates are 12th graders, accounting for 94.78%, while 63,844 are independent candidates, representing 5.22%.

Candidates check their personal information and examination room at the exam site of Ha Tinh High School for the Gifted during 2025 National High School Graduation Examination. (Photo: VNA)
Candidates check their personal information and examination room at the exam site of Ha Tinh High School for the Gifted during 2025 National High School Graduation Examination. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – As many as 1,223,776 candidates nationwide had signed up for the 2026 National High School Graduation Examination via the Ministry of Education and Training’s system by 17:00 on May 5, the official registration deadline.

Of these, 1,159,932 million candidates are 12th graders, accounting for 94.78%, while 63,844 are independent candidates, representing 5.22%.

Statistics also showed that 7,952 candidates, equivalent to 0.65% of the total, have been exempted from the foreign language test.

The number of candidates sitting the 2026 examination has risen by more than 50,000 compared with 2025.

Since 2015, when Vietnam shifted from the “three-common” university entrance examination system (common papers, common exam sessions and shared results) to the national high school graduation examination, now used for both graduation and university admissions, this year’s registration figure is the highest on record.

In previous years, candidate numbers typically ranged from over 800,000 to more than 1.15 million.

According to the ministry, this year’s figure is “virtually the highest ever recorded”.

The 2026 national high school graduation examination is scheduled to take place on June 11 and 12.

Local authorities and educational institutions are currently continuing to review data and finalise preparations for the exam./.

VNA
#Ministry of Education and Training #national high school graduation examination #university admissions
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