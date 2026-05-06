Society

Child rights association puts online safety at forefront

Since the start of the tenure, the Vietnam Association for Protection of Child Rights (VACR) has mobilised more than 250 billion VND (9.5 million USD) in cash and goods to support about 235,000 children nationwide. It also reported legal counselling in nearly 140 child abuse and rights violation cases.

The Vietnam Association for Protection of Child Rights (VACR) holds an extraordinary congress in Hanoi on May 5-6. (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnam Association for Protection of Child Rights (VACR) holds an extraordinary congress in Hanoi on May 5-6. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Child protection in the digital environment took centre stage at an extraordinary congress of the Vietnam Association for Protection of Child Rights (VACR) held in Hanoi on May 6 with the participation of more than 200 delegates.

The congress was convened as emerging challenges require adjustments in working methods and priorities for child protection and support, particularly amid digital transformation, online risks, mental health concerns, violence and abuse.

Delegates discussed amendments aimed at refining the association’s objectives and action strategy for the second half of the 2023-2028 term to better meet practical requirements in the new period.

Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Tri Thuc said Vietnam has continued improving policies and laws relating to children, while programmes on maternal and child healthcare, immunisation, injury prevention and child mental healthcare have been implemented in a coordinated manner.

However, he noted that child protection still faces major challenges, including violence and abuse, online threats, psychological pressure, mental health problems and disparities in access to services among regions. Risk management and prevention for children remain limited, he added.

Thuc called on the association to further strengthen its role in policy consultation and social criticism, while working more closely with ministries and sectors to improve knowledge and child rights praciticing skills among grassroots officials.

He also urged more surveys and public consultations to propose solutions to pressing issues such as drowning, accidents and injuries, school safety, tobacco harms and child protection in cyberspace.

VACR Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh Hoa said the extraordinary congress was intended to renew the association’s operations in a more proactive manner, ensuring effective implementation of tasks assigned under the Law on Children and guidelines of the Party and State.

For the remainder of the term, the association will continue implementing Directive No. 28-CT/TW on strengthening child care, education and protection. Targets include setting up child-rights protection organisations in more localities, increasing by 20% the proportion of parents and caregivers accessing non-violent parenting methods, and promoting online child protection and support activities during 2026-2030.

Since the start of the tenure, the association has mobilised more than 250 billion VND (9.5 million USD) in cash and goods to support about 235,000 children nationwide. It also reported legal counselling in nearly 140 child abuse and rights violation cases.

At the congress, Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, was invited to serve as honorary chairwoman of VACR./.

VNA
#child rights #online safety #Vietnam Association for Protection of Child Rights #child protection
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