Society

Ho Chi Minh Thought continues to inspire world: Uruguayan official

A member of the Communist Party of Uruguay (PCU) Central Committee described President Ho Chi Minh as one of the most influential revolutionary figures of the 20th century.

Gabriel Mazzarovich, member of the Communist Party of Uruguay (PCU) Central Committee (Photo: VNA)
Gabriel Mazzarovich, member of the Communist Party of Uruguay (PCU) Central Committee (Photo: VNA)

Buenos Aires (VNA) – The life and legacy of President Ho Chi Minh remain a global symbol not only for communists, but for all those striving for peace, national independence, sovereignty and social justice, according to Gabriel Mazzarovich, member of the Communist Party of Uruguay (PCU) Central Committee.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in South America on the occasion of the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890–2026) and the 115th anniversary of his departure in search of a path to national salvation (June 5, 1911–2026), Mazzarovich described President Ho Chi Minh as one of the most influential revolutionary figures of the 20th century.

He said that amid today’s global challenges, ranging from economic crises and environmental pressures to widening social inequality and armed conflicts, Ho Chi Minh Thought continues to retain profound relevance and guiding value.

Reflecting on the late President’s journey abroad in search of national liberation, Mazzarovich noted that it was not only a quest for Vietnam’s independence but also a journey closely linked with the struggles of oppressed peoples around the world. The official highlighted President Ho’s contributions to the founding of the French Communist Party, his activities within the Communist International, and his role in revolutionary movements across Asia, particularly in Indochina.

He emphasised that Ho Chi Minh Thought continues to hold a lasting presence in Uruguay’s political and social life. Vietnam’s struggle for national liberation, particularly during the 20th century, inspired generations of progressive movements in Uruguay, attracting support from political organisations, trade unions, students, intellectuals and artists.

He noted that relations between the Communist Party of Uruguay and Vietnam have long been rooted not only in political solidarity but also in deep emotional ties. Late PCU General Secretary Rodney Arismendi had maintained direct relations with President Ho Chi Minh and other Vietnamese leaders, helping strengthen solidarity between the two peoples.

To this day, the names of President Ho Chi Minh and Vietnamese national heroes continue to be mentioned within PCU organisations and the Union of Communist Youth of Uruguay.

Mazzarovich revealed that Uruguay is currently implementing plans to erect a bust of President Ho Chi Minh in Montevideo, alongside various initiatives aimed at promoting his ideology and legacy. Publications of Ho Chi Minh’s writings, cultural activities and communication programmes have contributed to bringing his image and ideas closer to the Uruguayan public, particularly younger generations.

According to the Uruguayan official, spreading awareness of Vietnam’s historical struggle and the values embodied in Ho Chi Minh Thought remains highly significant today. He stressed that Vietnam represents not only a heroic past of resistance against colonialism and imperialism, but also a powerful example of resilience and national development.

Mazzarovich said the story of Vietnam, from President Ho Chi Minh’s search for national salvation to the country’s ongoing development efforts, continues to inspire peoples around the world in their aspirations for peace, justice and sustainable development./.

VNA
#Gabriel Mazzarovich #President Ho Chi Minh #Ho Chi Minh Thought #Communist Party of Uruguay
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