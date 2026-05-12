Politics

Standing Deputy PM receives Vientiane capital’s leader

The Vietnamese Party and State consistently attach the highest priority to the special relationship between Vietnam and Laos, said Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc.

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc (R) receives Athsaphangthong Siphandone, member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Vientiane Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Council, on May 12, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc (R) receives Athsaphangthong Siphandone, member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Vientiane Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Council, on May 12, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc on May 12 received a high-level delegation from Laos’ Vientiane capital led by Athsaphangthong Siphandone, member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Vientiane Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Council.

At the meeting, Tuc reaffirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State consistently attach the highest priority to the special relationship between Vietnam and Laos.

He congratulated Athsaphangthong Siphandone on his new appointment and highly valued his working visit to Hanoi, describing it as a meaningful contribution to implementing high-level agreements between the two Parties and States, and further deepening cooperation between the two capital cities.

Commending the growing cooperation between the two capitals, the Deputy PM noted that Hanoi and Vientiane have maintained regular delegation exchanges and implemented numerous practical cooperation projects. He particularly welcomed the signing of a cooperation agreement for the 2026–2030 period, along with seven additional cooperation documents signed between agencies and sectors of the two capitals during the visit, reflecting increasingly comprehensive bilateral collaboration.

Reaffirming that the Vietnam – Laos relationship is an invaluable shared asset of long-term strategic significance for both nations, Tuc said the Vietnamese Government has developed plans to effectively implement high-level agreements reached by the two Parties. He stressed that cooperation between Hanoi and Vientiane should be viewed within the broader framework of the special Vietnam – Laos relationship.

He called on the two capitals to enhance the effectiveness of implementing high-level agreements and the outcomes of the 48th meeting of the Vietnam–Laos Intergovernmental Committee at the local level. He also urged both sides to effectively realise the Hanoi–Vientiane cooperation agreement for 2026–2030 and continue discussing specific cooperation projects aligned with the strengths and potential of each side.

At the same time, he proposed Vientiane continue facilitating major projects being implemented in the city, including the Laos – Vietnam Friendship Park and the Laos – Vietnam Friendship University projects.

For his part, Athsaphangthong Siphandone expressed his pleasure at making his first working visit to Vietnam in his new capacity and thanked the Standing Deputy PM for warmly welcoming the delegation.

He briefed the host on the substantive and productive talks between the Party Committee Secretaries and People’s Council Chairpersons of Hanoi and Vientiane, and expressed his hope that high-ranking Vietnamese leaders, particularly the Standing Deputy PM, will continue supporting and directing bilateral cooperation to achieve the best outcomes.

The Vientiane leader also expressed his desire to further promote socio-economic collaboration projects, encourage more Hanoi-based enterprises to invest in Vientiane, and advance plans to build trade centres and infrastructure projects serving the development needs of the two capitals in the new period./.

VNA
#Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc #Athsaphangthong Siphandone #Hanoi-Vientiane cooperation #Vientiane #Laos Laos Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam (R) receives Athsaphangthong Siphandone, member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Vientiane Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Council, in Hanoi on May 12, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader of Vietnam receives Vientiane official in Hanoi

The host leader stressed that cooperation between localities, particularly between the capitals of Hanoi and Vientiane, plays an especially important role as a pioneering force in effectively implementing the foreign polices of the two Parties and States, while also serving as a bridge between politics and development, as well as between strategy and concrete action.

Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Tran Duc Thang and Secretary of the Vientiane Party Committee Atsaphangthong Siphandone witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the Women’s Unions of Hanoi and Vientiane for 2026–2030, as well as a memorandum on enhanced cooperation between the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of Hanoi and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Youth Union of Vientiane for the same period. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, Vientiane promote comprehensive cooperation in new phase

The capitals of Vietnam and Laos signed memoranda of understanding on joint work in the fields of public communication and mass mobilisation, women and youth affairs, foreign relations, industry and trade, education and health care. These are expected to provide an important basis for implementing their cooperation priorities for 2026–2030.

Key Vietnamese Party official meets with top Lao leader in Vientiane

Key Vietnamese Party official meets with top Lao leader in Vientiane

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu met with General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on April 9 as part of his official visit to the neighbouring country.

See more

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung receives Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei in Hanoi on May 12. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister receives Chinese Ambassador

The Party and State of Vietnam always value the assistance China has provided to Vietnam during its past struggle for national independence as well as in national development today. Vietnam consistently regards the development of relations with China as a steadfast policy, an objective requirement, a strategic choice, and a top priority in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification.

An overview of the seminar held in Hanoi on May 12 (Photo: VNA)

Two-tier local administration improves public service delivery: Seminar

The two-tier local government model has operated relatively stable despite heavy workloads and high reform demands. Many localities have quickly adapted, while people have shown support for streamlined administration and expectations for a more modern, efficient and accountable public sector.

At the VFF's 11th National Congress for the 2026-2031 tenure. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Fatherland Front must better harness strength of great national unity: Top leader

In the new era, great national unity is not only a spiritual tradition, but also a national development capacity and a source of strength to unlock resources and creativity, create social consensus, and safeguard the country early and from afar. Unity now means respecting legitimate differences, harmonising interests, taking national interests as common ground, and rallying all patriotic Vietnamese around the aspiration to build a peaceful, independent, democratic, strong, prosperous, civilised, and happy Vietnam, the top leader said.

At the opening of the VFF's 11th National Congress. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Fatherland Front convenes 11th National Congress for 2026-2031 term

With the spirit of “Unity – Democracy – Innovation – Creativity – Development”, the Presidium called on delegates to uphold their sense of responsibility, solidarity, and wisdom, and contribute substantive and quality opinions on documents so that the congress would become a major milestone in the process of renewing and improving the VFF’s effectiveness in the new revolutionary period.

A flower-laying ceremony is held at the plaque in commemoration of President Ho Chi Minh on May 9 in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro city. (Photo: VNA)

Ceremony in Brazil honours President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam–Brazil friendship

Addressing a ceremony dedicated to the Vietnamese leader in Rio de Janeiro city on the occasion of the 136th anniversary of his birth (May 19, 1890–2026) and the 37th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Brazil (May 8, 1989–2026), Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi highlighted that Ho Chi Minh’s forward-thinking vision laid the foundation for friendship and cooperation between the peoples of Vietnam and Brazil more than a century ago.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam holds phone talks with President of Switzerland Guy Parmelin on May 11. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader affirms high regard for ties with Switzerland during phone talks

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam held phone talks with President of Switzerland Guy Parmelin, during which the Vietnamese leader voiced his hope that both sides would continue joint work to effectively realise and further deepen the bilateral Comprehensive Partnership established in January 2025.

The delegation checks a venue for activities of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027. (Photo: VNA)

Security preparations reviewed for APEC 2027 in Phu Quoc

The team examined the APEC 2027 Convention Centre, where main conference activities are scheduled; Sun Serenia Hospital, designated to provide healthcare and emergency medical services for delegates; provincial road DT.975, which connects Phu Quoc International Airport to the convention centre; and the area surrounding Phu Quoc International Airport.

The second International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) is held at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam maintains people-centred approach to migration governance

Phan Thi Minh Giang, Deputy Director General of the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has affirmed that Vietnam maintains a balanced and people-centred approach to migration governance at the second International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) recently held at the United Nations headquarters in New York.