Politics

Vietnam maintains people-centred approach to migration governance

Phan Thi Minh Giang, Deputy Director General of the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has affirmed that Vietnam maintains a balanced and people-centred approach to migration governance at the second International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) recently held at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The second International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) is held at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
The second International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) is held at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam remains committed to a balanced and people-centred approach to migration governance, according to Phan Thi Minh Giang, Deputy Director General of the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, speaking at the second International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) recently held at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Giang noted that global migration trends continue to evolve in increasingly complex ways. Gaps in migration governance and the lack of regular migration pathways have left migrants more vulnerable, while human trafficking and migrant smuggling have become increasingly sophisticated, including new forms of exploitation linked to digital technology and coercion into criminal activities at online scam centres.

In this context, Vietnam affirmed that the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) remains an important framework for promoting dialogue and practical cooperation on migration, in line with the conditions and priorities of each country.

She said Vietnam has been actively implementing its national plan for the GCM, issued in 2020, with notable progress in improving policies and legislation, promoting safe and regular migration pathways through bilateral labour cooperation, fair recruitment practices and measures to reduce migration costs. Vietnam has also accelerated digital transformation in migration management, including the development of migration databases to support evidence-based policymaking.

The Vietnamese representative stressed the importance of expanding safe and sustainable legal migration channels, strengthening cooperation along migration routes, and promoting a victim-centred approach in combating human trafficking and migrant smuggling. Vietnam also reaffirmed its commitment to constructive cooperation with partners in advancing the GCM implementation.

The IMRF attracted broad participation from nearly 130 countries, international organisations and other stakeholders. The forum reviewed progress made in implementing the GCM since the first IMRF in 2022, while also discussing opportunities, challenges and future priorities for international migration cooperation.

In her opening remarks, Annalena Baerbock, President of the United Nations General Assembly, emphasised the role of governments in ensuring that migration becomes a triple-win model benefiting migrants, countries of origin and destination countries alike.

She stressed the need for effective migration management based on a people-centred approach to migration agreements, while encouraging member states to engage in frank and substantive discussions so that the outcomes could be translated into national policies and bilateral and regional agreements.

The four-day forum featured roundtable discussions, policy debates and plenary sessions. More than 90 countries submitted voluntary review reports on the implementation of the GCM, representing an increase of around 30% compared with 2022.

During the forum, the Vietnamese delegation shared the country’s achievements in implementing the GCM since the first IMRF, and proposed areas for enhanced cooperation in the years to come. Vietnam also submitted its voluntary national review report on the implementation of the GCM.

At the conclusion of the four-day meeting, participating countries adopted a progress declaration assessing achievements to date, identifying remaining challenges and setting priorities for the next phase of efforts to promote safe, orderly and people-centred migration governance. The third IMRF is expected to take place in 2030./.

VNA
#migration governance #International Migration Review Forum #Ministry of Foreign Affairs #Global Compact for Safe Orderly and Regular Migration
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