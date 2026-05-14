Politics

Vietnam, France see new strides in defence ties

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang stressed that defence ties, a key pillar of bilateral relationship, have been growing substantively and effectively, with progress in the exchange of all-level delegations, especially those at high level, defence industry, training, and United Nations peacekeeping operations, consistent with agreements reached by leaders and the two defence ministries, plus signed cooperation documents.

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang (R) meets with French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet in Hanoi on May 13. (Photo: qdnd.vn)
Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang (R) meets with French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet in Hanoi on May 13. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang has expressed delight at new strides in Vietnam – France ties, especially the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, saying that the move affirms the strong political will of both countries’ leaders to deepen future collaboration.

During a reception in Hanoi on May 13 for French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet, Thang stressed that defence ties, a key pillar of bilateral relationship, have been growing substantively and effectively, with progress in the exchange of all-level delegations, especially those at high level, defence industry, training, and United Nations peacekeeping operations, consistent with agreements reached by leaders and the two defence ministries, plus signed cooperation documents.

Citing ample scope for stronger cooperation, Thang urged both sides to stick to agreed-upon cooperation roadmaps and annual joint agendas, with a focus on high-level exchanges and contacts, signing of new cooperation agreements, and an expansion of training and maritime security. He said he expects Brochet to help push defence ties toward more concrete results.

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The meeting between Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang and French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet on May 13 (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Thang took the occasion to thank France for its scholarships granted to the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence in command and staff training, language studies, and short-term courses. He wished that France would continue these courses and consider granting university and postgraduate training quotas in areas of Vietnam’s demand. He also invited France to continue sending military personnel to international defence officials’ courses and Vietnamese language training in the country.

The host separately invited leaders of the French Ministry of Armed Forces and defence industry firms to exhibit at the third Vietnam International Defence Expo, scheduled for Hanoi this December.

Brochet, in reply, affirmed France’s desire to strengthen defence ties with Vietnam in line with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the shared understanding of the two countries’ senior leaders, contributing to peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

He also delivered an invitation to the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence to attend the Eurosatory land and air-land defence exhibition in France this June./.

VNA
#United Nations peacekeeping operations #Vietnam – France ties #French Ambassador to Vietnam #Olivier Brochet #Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence France Vietnam
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