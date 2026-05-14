Politics

Central Steering Committee for reviewing two-tier local administration model convenes first meeting

The Central Steering Committee for reviewing the one-year operation of the political system’s apparatus and the two-tier local administration model convened its first session in Hanoi on May 14.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission and Head of the Steering Committee Nguyen Duy Ngoc addresses the meeting. (Photo: VNA)
Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission and Head of the Steering Committee Nguyen Duy Ngoc addresses the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the committee’s Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc chaired the first meeting of the Central Steering Committee for reviewing the one-year operation of the political system’s apparatus and the two-tier local administration model in Hanoi on May 14.

On April 28, 2026, the Politburo issued Decision No. 23-QD/TW on establishing the Central Steering Committee and assigned it to direct the review of one-year operation of the new organisational apparatus of the political system and the two-tier local administration model.

The meeting was to announce Decision No. 23-QĐ/TW and discuss and adopt the committee’s documents, including the operational plan, working regulations, notice on the assignment of responsibilities to members, official guidance and outlines for agencies, units and organisations to conduct the one-year review, as well as the establishment of an editorial team.

Announcing the decision, Party Central Committee member and standing deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Hoang Trung Dung said the Central Steering Committee comprises 37 members, including a seven-member standing board headed by Nguyen Duy Ngoc.

The committee is tasked with directing the review process, focusing on assessing achievements, identifying difficulties, shortcomings and causes, and proposing tasks and solutions to improve the effectiveness of the new apparatus before reporting to the Politburo.

The Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission serves as the standing agency of the committee.

At the meeting, committee members agreed on several priorities, including the preparation of outlines and templates for the review process, enabling ministries, sectors, localities and the four pillars comprising Party agencies, the National Assembly, the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front and mass organisations to assess the operation of the new model since July 1, 2025.

The review will focus on initiatives, breakthrough approaches and effective governance models in urban, rural and remote areas, contributing to improving the effectiveness and efficiency of service for people and businesses.

Recommendations and proposals collected during the review process will serve as a basis for further improving the two-tier local administration model and enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of state management to better meet the country’s development requirements in the current period.

Concluding the event, Ngoc highlighted key issues related to the implementation of the political system’s organisational apparatus and the two-tier local administration model, including the dissemination of Party documents and implementation outcomes.

He requested the committee’s standing agency to fully incorporate members’ opinions to finalise documents serving the committee’s activities and promptly implement assigned tasks to ensure progress and quality./.

VNA
#Central Steering Committee #two-tier local administration model #meeting
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