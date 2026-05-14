PM urges Hai Phong police to foster safe, stable environment for development

Hai Phong (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said on May 14 that Hai Phong city’s police should remain a pillar of stability for businesses, investors, labourers and tourists, while taking the lead in building a safe, stable and transparent environment.



On behalf of the Party and State leadership, the PM awarded the title “Hero of the People's Armed Forces” to the city Department of Public Security in recognition of its outstanding achievements in safeguarding political security and social order during 2015-2025, at a ceremony on the day.



Party General Secretary and State President To Lam also sent a flower basket to the event.



PM Hung highlighted Hai Phong’s important strategic position in politics, economy, national defence, security and foreign affairs, and lauded the local police force’s notable achievements in crime prevention and public security, as well as in state management, administrative reform and digital transformation, contributing to the development of a disciplined, secure, safe, civilised and modern city.



The leader said the title awarded to the department reflects the loyalty, intellect, mettle, and silent sacrifices of generations of the city’s police officers.



He pointed out that the country is entering a new phase with renewed momentum and vision, in which safeguarding the nation, maintaining a peaceful and stable environment, and ensuring security and safety are of particular importance.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung presents the title “Hero of the People's Armed Forces” to the Hai Phong city Department of Public Security. (Photo: VNA)

As Vietnam pursues faster and more sustainable growth, demands for political security and public order are becoming higher and more complex, while deeper international integration brings increasingly diverse risks and challenges, adding to the burden of maintaining security amid expanding development space, he added.



Noting Hai Phong’s role as a strategic hub with rapid urbanisation, industrialisation and deep international integration, the PM said the city handles growing flows of people, goods, capital, data and technology, requiring more accurate forecasting, timely policy advice, tighter management and more effective enforcement.



Maintaining security is not only about preserving public safety, Hung said, but also about safeguarding a strategic gateway and sustaining development momentum for both the region and the country.



For Hai Phong to match its growing stature and contribute further to regional and national development, local police must continue to affirm its role as the core force in safeguarding national security and maintaining public order and safety, he said.



He urged the department to effectively implement the Party and State’s policies, as well as directives from the Ministry of Public Security, on safeguarding national security and maintaining public order, while aligning with development strategies of the nation and the city.



The leader stressed the need to uphold the principle of treating political stability and social order as the foundation, with serving development and the public as the highest priority.



Hai Phong is northern Vietnam’s main maritime gateway and a key logistics, industrial and international trade hub, meaning any security incident could directly affect production and supply chains, the investment environment and the country’s image, he continued.



The PM asked the department to renew its thinking and enhance forecasting and strategic advisory work, while closely linking security protection with development facilitation.



Security must stay one step ahead, pave the way for growth and safeguard development achievements, he said.



The leader called for stronger efforts to combat crime and legal violations, with a focus on organised crime, drug offences, economic crime, corruption, smuggling, trade fraud, environmental crime, cybercrime, scams, human trafficking and illegal lending. He also urged tougher action against crimes linked to logistics, e-commerce and investment capital flows.



The PM also asked Hai Phong to accelerate digital transformation and apply science and technology, artificial intelligence and big data across all areas of police work, while ensuring data security and safety for governance purposes.



He called for improving the quality of online public services to make administrative procedures faster, more transparent and more convenient, allowing residents to clearly see the service-oriented approach of the police force./.

