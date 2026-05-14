Vietnam firmly addresses each violation of intellectual property: Spokesperson

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s position is to strictly handle each act of intellectual property infringement and to continue strengthening the enforcement of intellectual property rights, affirmed Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang.



She mentioned that Vietnam’s legal framework for intellectual property has been steadily improved and aligned, while answering a reporter’s question about protecting intellectual property rights in the country during the ministry’s regular press briefing on the afternoon of May 14.



Hang said that from the 2005 Intellectual Property Law to its subsequent amendments and supplements, particularly the 2025 amended version, the legal framework has become increasingly comprehensive and modernised, in line with domestic developments as well as the commitments under new-generation free trade agreements signed by Vietnam.



Vietnam’s efforts to improve the innovation environment, and protect and enforce intellectual property rights have been recognised by the World Intellectual Property Organisation, with Vietnam ranking 44th out of 139 countries and economies in the 2025 Global Innovation Index (GII), placing it among the ASEAN countries with positive results in this field.



In addition to improving legislation, the Government has also issued numerous documents to strengthen intellectual property enforcement and combat smuggling, trade fraud, counterfeit goods, and goods that infringe intellectual property rights. These include the Prime Minister’s Directive No. 02/CT-TTg dated January 30, 2026 on strengthening intellectual property enforcement, the project on counterfeit goods and protecting consumers in e-commerce through 2025, along with a series of directives and official dispatches ordering intensified actions throughout 2025.



Most notably, the Prime Minister recently issued Official Dispatch No. 38/CĐ-TTg dated May 5, 2026, directing the vigorous implementation of measures to handle intellectual property infringements in an effort to initiate change and improve this area, Hang noted.



“This reflects Vietnam’s consistent policy of strengthening intellectual property protection and enforcement in connection with sustainable development requirements, building a transparent and secure investment and business environment, and effectively implementing international commitments,” she asserted.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang. Photo: VNA



According to the spokesperson, in recent years, Vietnam’s competent authorities have closely coordinated with technology companies, cross-border platforms, and service providers to detect and handle numerous intellectual property issues.



During 2025, Vietnam’s enforcement handled thousands of intellectual property infringement cases. Specifically, the market surveillance force addressed 3,306 cases of intellectual property infringement in traditional markets and 599 cases involving e-commerce and social media.



At the same time, more than 1,200 websites sharing content suspected of infringing copyright and related rights were blocked. The number of criminal cases, prosecutions, and trials related to intellectual property increased compared to the previous year. Customs authorities also detected and handled many large-scale cases involving counterfeit goods and goods infringing intellectual property rights.



“We believe that alongside the efforts of the Vietnamese Government, rights holders, cross-border platform providers, and relevant parties must further strengthen their responsibility in reviewing, preventing, removing, and handling content, goods, and services showing signs of intellectual property infringement on their platforms, while joining efforts to combat such violations,” she said.



According to Hang, the business community, including exporting enterprises, must enhance awareness and compliance with intellectual property laws; refrain from producing, trading, distributing, or facilitating counterfeit trademark goods and goods infringing intellectual property rights; and proactively protect their intellectual assets while coordinating with competent authorities and rights holders in detecting, preventing, and handling intellectual property infringements.



“This is a shared responsibility aimed at building a healthy and transparent business environment, and enhancing the reputation of Vietnamese enterprises and Vietnam’s image in international economic and trade cooperation,” she said.



Vietnam is urging the United States to provide fair and balanced evaluations of its efforts and achievements in protecting and enforcing intellectual property rights, she said. Hang emphasised that Vietnam is open to sharing information and clarifying its policies and regulations with international partners, including the US, to address differences constructively. This approach aims to foster a transparent, healthy investment and business environment in Vietnam while promoting international cooperation in intellectual property./.