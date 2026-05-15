Politics

Ho Chi Minh City, Vientiane strengthen cooperation for 2026–2030

Under the MoU, the two sides will strengthen cooperation in politics – diplomacy, security – defence, legal and judicial affairs, economic affairs, education, culture and society, cooperation among mass organisations and socio-political organisations, and development support.

Atsaphangthong Siphandone (centre), Secretary of the Vientiane Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Council, speaks at the working session. (Photo: VNA)
Atsaphangthong Siphandone (centre), Secretary of the Vientiane Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Council, speaks at the working session. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and Vientiane on May 15 signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation for the 2026–2030 period, aiming to deepen ties across a wide range of areas.

Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Council, and Atsaphangthong Siphandone, Secretary of the Vientiane Party Committee and Chairman of the Vientiane People’s Council, had a meeting in the Vietnamese city and witnessed the signing.

Under the MoU signed by representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and the Vientiane Administration Committee, the two sides will strengthen cooperation in politics – diplomacy, security – defence, legal and judicial affairs, economic affairs, education, culture and society, cooperation among mass organisations and socio-political organisations, and development support.

In politics and diplomacy, both sides agreed to maintain delegation exchanges and enhance high-level cooperation while encouraging their agencies, departments, localities and organisations to strengthen exchanges, share experiences and implement cooperation programmes. They will also coordinate in holding activities marking the 65th anniversary of Vietnam – Laos diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam – Laos Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation during the Vietnam – Laos Friendship and Solidarity Year 2027.

The two sides also agreed to promote cooperation in the Party and political system building and socio-economic development, while increasing experience sharing between their People’s Councils in law-making, supervision and decision-making on key issues. They pledged to continue promoting communications to raise public awareness, particularly among younger generations, of the special Vietnam – Laos relationship.

In economic affairs, the two sides agreed to step up the sharing of information on investment opportunities and development policies to attract investment from Ho Chi Minh City and Vientiane to each other. They will also create favourable conditions for businesses to connect and seek partners, particularly in trade, agriculture, agricultural processing and technology transfer.

At the meeting, Minh and Siphandone reviewed the outstanding outcomes of bilateral cooperation during the 2021–2025 period, highlighting regular high-level visits and meetings as well as practical cooperation projects such as a cattle farming model in Vientiane and the “Vietnamese Families with Lao Students” programme in Ho Chi Minh City.

The two sides affirmed their determination to further deepen friendly and cooperative relations, saying the new memorandum will provide an important framework for more practical, effective and sustainable cooperation in the years ahead./.

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#Ho Chi Minh City #Laos #Vientiane #Vietnam-Laos relations #Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee #Vientiane Administration Committee Ho Chi Minh City Laos
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