Politics

Vietnam warns citizens against suspicious online job offers abroad

Job offers that do not require qualifications or skills, lack formal contracts, or are not arranged through licensed labour export enterprises or organisations may conceal risks of exploitation, forced labour or human trafficking, said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)
Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged citizens to remain vigilant against deceptive online recruitment offers promising “easy job, high pay” abroad, warning that such offers may carry risks of forced labour, exploitation or human trafficking.

Speaking at the ministry’s regular press briefing on May 14, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Pham Thu Hang addressed recent cases involving Vietnamese citizens detained overseas.

Regarding Vietnamese nationals arrested in Indonesia for alleged legal violations, Hang said that according to the Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia, the case remains under investigation by local authorities. The MoFA has instructed the embassy to work with relevant agencies to verify information and identities and implement appropriate citizen protection measures.

Concerning Vietnamese citizens detained in Cambodia, Hang said Vietnamese representative agencies in the country have engaged with local authorities to seek further information and request that Cambodia ensure the detainees’ safety, security and living conditions.

The ministry has also directed Vietnamese representative offices in Cambodia to closely coordinate with local authorities to complete initial identity verification procedures and work with relevant relevant agencies in both countries to carry out necessary consular procedures to facilitate the citizens’ safe and timely return home.

Since April 1, 2026, Vietnamese representative agencies in Cambodia have been working closely with local authorities and domestic agencies to receive nearly 200 Vietnamese citizens through border gates.

Hang reiterated the ministry’s repeated warning that Vietnamese citizens should remain cautious about online recruitment information and job offers promising easy jobs with high salaries.

She noted that offers that do not require qualifications or skills, lack formal contracts, or are not arranged through licensed labour export enterprises or organisations may conceal risks of exploitation, forced labour or human trafficking.

Citizens are advised to carefully verify information about the nature of the work, recruiting entities, intended workplace, introducers, insurance policies and benefits before deciding to work overseas, she added./.

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