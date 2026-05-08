Nearly 200 technology firms join HUTECH Job Fair 2026

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Nearly 200 companies took part in the technology exhibition and recruitment fair HUTECH Job Fair 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City on May 7.



The event offered more than 6,600 job and internship opportunities across a wide range of sectors, including information technology, engineering, aviation, logistics, finance, e-commerce, tourism and services. It was jointly organised by technology enterprises and the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HUTECH).



According to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thanh Phuong, Vice Rector of HUTECH, amid ongoing fluctuations in both the domestic and global economy, the participation of nearly 200 firms demonstrated the role of the fair as an effective bridge between employers and job seekers, particularly at a time when the labour market is witnessing strong demand for high-quality human resources with practical skills and the ability to adapt quickly to new technologies.



The event was not merely a venue for job seekers and students to find employment opportunities, but also an occasion for candidates to better position themselves in the labour market through direct engagement with employers, on-site interviews and first-hand exposure to corporate working environments, Phuong said.



At the fair, many major companies in the fields of technology, manufacturing, aviation and services showcased new technological solutions while conducting on-site interviews to recruit personnel directly.



Participating firms noted that demand for talent in artificial intelligence (AI), big data, cybersecurity and automation is rising rapidly. However, employers are not only seeking candidates with strong technical expertise, but also placing high value on soft skills, foreign language proficiency and teamwork capabilities.



The event attracted thousands of workers and students.



Nguyen Minh Khang, a final-year information technology student, said he had submitted applications to three technology companies and attended direct interviews. Through discussions with recruiters, he gained a clearer understanding of employers’ expectations, particularly regarding practical skills and adaptability to emerging technologies.



In addition to recruitment activities, the fair also featured career counselling sessions, skills development programmes, networking activities with businesses and hands-on technology experiences./.

VNA