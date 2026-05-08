Society

Ho Chi Minh City records 76% of administrative procedures processed online

One of the most visible achievements has been the rapid expansion of online public services. Ho Chi Minh City currently provides 1,636 fully online administrative procedures, accounting for more than 80% of the city’s total administrative services.

The Public Administrative Service Centre of Di An ward serves residents on the morning of July 1. (Photo: VNA)
The Public Administrative Service Centre of Di An ward serves residents on the morning of July 1. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Nearly one year after implementing its two-tier administration model in tandem with the development of digital government, Ho Chi Minh City has reported significant progress in administrative reform, with online applications accounting for 76% of all administrative dossiers and public satisfaction continuing to rise.

Tran Quang Thai, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Administrative Service Centre, said on May 7 that the southern city is steadily shifting from traditional administrative processing methods to a digital operating model centred on citizens and businesses. A unified administrative procedure processing system has been deployed citywide and integrated with the National Public Service Portal as well as specialised databases, creating a synchronised digital platform for receiving, processing, and returning administrative results.

According to Thai, greater automation and data connectivity have helped streamline procedures, reduce manual processing, improve transparency, and shorten settlement times. Notably, the city has implemented administrative procedures independent of administrative boundaries for all eligible services, enabling citizens and businesses to complete procedures regardless of their place of residence or local jurisdiction.

One of the most visible achievements has been the rapid expansion of online public services. Ho Chi Minh City currently provides 1,636 fully online administrative procedures, accounting for more than 80% of the city’s total administrative services. Authorities have also introduced various measures to encourage digital adoption, including fee exemptions for selected online procedures and full integration of VNeID electronic identification accounts for unified login, authentication, and dossier tracking.

The effectiveness of digital transformation is clearly reflected in the structure of received applications, Thai said, noting that out of more than 4.28 million dossiers received, over 3.26 million, or 76 %, were submitted online.

Administrative processing quality has also improved markedly. Of the more than 4.12 million dossiers resolved, over 4.04 million were completed ahead of schedule, while overdue cases accounted for only a very small proportion.

He attributed these results to procedure restructuring, the reduction of intermediary steps, and the expanded use of shared databases instead of requiring citizens to repeatedly submit existing documents. The city’s dossier digitisation and electronic-result issuance rate has surpassed 91%, while data reuse now exceeds 92%.

Public satisfaction levels have remained exceptionally high. According to the service performance index, Ho Chi Minh City recorded a satisfaction rate of 99.44% in late 2025 and reached 100% during the opening months of 2026, reflecting tangible improvements in both administrative efficiency and service quality.

Despite these achievements, the centre acknowledged that challenges remain, including inconsistencies among certain central-level information systems and occasional technical issues in inter-agency connectivity. The city is continuing to coordinate with relevant authorities to further improve the system toward greater stability, efficiency, and user-friendliness./.

VNA
#Ho Chi Minh City #administrative reform #online administrative procedures Ho Chi Minh City
Follow VietnamPlus

Digital transformation

Related News

The first VinaFIS Fisheries Techexpo 2026 opens at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City on April 28. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City expands innovation startup space

Currently ranked 110th among the world’s most dynamic startup ecosystems and among Southeast Asia’s top five, the southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City is seeking to build on its existing strengths to move into the world’s Top 100 startup cities in the coming years.

Ho Chi Minh City's digital citizen application (Photo: nld.com.vn)

Ho Chi Minh City rolls out electronic health records on digital citizen app

Under the plan, each resident will be assigned a unique EHR linked to their personal identification number, ensuring accuracy and consistency while minimising duplication and data discrepancies. Health data will be continuously updated from medical facilities, routine check-ups, and screening programmes, then integrated and centrally displayed on the application.

See more

At the HUTECH Job Fair 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City on May 7. (Photo: HUTECH)

Nearly 200 technology firms join HUTECH Job Fair 2026

The event offered more than 6,600 job and internship opportunities across a wide range of sectors, including information technology, engineering, aviation, logistics, finance, e-commerce, tourism and services. It was jointly organised by technology enterprises and the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HUTECH).

Politburo member and Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) Assoc. Prof. Dr. Doan Minh Huan (right) and Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Vietnam Kobayashi Yosuke at their meeting on May 7. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Japan strengthen cooperation in leadership training

Stressing that Vietnam is entering a new stage of development with increasingly high demands on the quality of human resources, particularly strategic-level leaders and managers, Politburo member and Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) Assoc. Prof. Dr. Doan Minh Huan suggested that the two sides continue to deepen, upgrade and renew their training cooperation programmes.

The naval force presents the national flag to a fisherman. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Fisheries Society protests China’s unilateral fishing ban in East Sea

The society stressed that the ban is unilateral and unjustified; seriously infringes upon Vietnam’s sovereignty, rights and legitimate interests; violates international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS); and runs counter to the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC).

Tay Ninh Cao Dai Holy See, located in Long Hoa ward, Tay Ninh province, is regarded as the spiritual centre of Cao Dai. (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: Freedom of belief and religion in Vietnam cannot be distorted

According to the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, more than 95% of the population engage in religious or belief-related activities. A total of 43 organisations representing 16 religions have been officially recognised and granted registration certificates, with nearly 28 million followers.

The Vietnam Association for Protection of Child Rights (VACR) holds an extraordinary congress in Hanoi on May 5-6. (Photo: VNA)

Child rights association puts online safety at forefront

Since the start of the tenure, the Vietnam Association for Protection of Child Rights (VACR) has mobilised more than 250 billion VND (9.5 million USD) in cash and goods to support about 235,000 children nationwide. It also reported legal counselling in nearly 140 child abuse and rights violation cases.

Former Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Kim Tien (Photo: VNA)

Former health minister to stand trial on May 20

According to the indictment, former Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Kim Tien and six accomplices allegedly caused losses of more than 803 billion VND (30.5 million USD) through unnecessary hiring of foreign consultants, disbursements during project suspension periods, and improper financial support to businesses.

Officers and soldiers of the Hai Phong Border Guard assist a Chinese fishing vessel in securing its moorings while awaiting favourable weather conditions for being towed into the harbour shelter. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese border guards rescue two foreign fishing vessels in distress at sea

The prompt and successive rescue of the two foreign vessels underscores the professionalism and responsibility of Vietnam’s Border Guard force in safeguarding maritime sovereignty and security. It also serves as a clear demonstration of Vietnam’s commitment to promoting a peaceful, friendly, and humanitarian maritime environment in line with international law and practices.

Construction site of Tu Lien bridge, along Nghi Tam Street (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi accelerates seven Red River bridge projects, many exceed 70% completion

ccording to the municipal Transport Construction Investment Project Management Board, the city is simultaneously implementing seven projects, namely Tu Lien, Ngoc Hoi, Tran Hung Dao, Thuong Cat, Van Phuc, Hong Ha and Me So bridges. Construction is being carried out on multiple fronts, focusing on bored piles, pile caps, piers and superstructure works.

Border guards of Dong Thap province present gifts and raise awareness on IUU fishing prevention for fishermen at Vam Lang fishing port, Gia Thuan commune, Dong Thap province. (Photo: VNA)

Dong Thap tightens fishing control to curb IUU fishing

The southern province has ensured 100% of fishing vessels are registered, licensed, and equipped with vessel monitoring systems (VMS). Authorities have strengthened inspections, particularly targeting vessels that lose tracking signals or fail to meet operational conditions.

Visitors tour Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien battlefield legacy powers tourism revival

Seventy-two years after the Dien Bien Phu Victory, its legacy still reverberates. The unity, self-reliance, and resilience forged in that historic triumph remain a powerful internal engine, now propelling Dien Bien toward fast and sustainable development.