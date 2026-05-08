Ho Chi Minh City records 76% of administrative procedures processed online

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Nearly one year after implementing its two-tier administration model in tandem with the development of digital government, Ho Chi Minh City has reported significant progress in administrative reform, with online applications accounting for 76% of all administrative dossiers and public satisfaction continuing to rise.



Tran Quang Thai, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Administrative Service Centre, said on May 7 that the southern city is steadily shifting from traditional administrative processing methods to a digital operating model centred on citizens and businesses. A unified administrative procedure processing system has been deployed citywide and integrated with the National Public Service Portal as well as specialised databases, creating a synchronised digital platform for receiving, processing, and returning administrative results.



According to Thai, greater automation and data connectivity have helped streamline procedures, reduce manual processing, improve transparency, and shorten settlement times. Notably, the city has implemented administrative procedures independent of administrative boundaries for all eligible services, enabling citizens and businesses to complete procedures regardless of their place of residence or local jurisdiction.



One of the most visible achievements has been the rapid expansion of online public services. Ho Chi Minh City currently provides 1,636 fully online administrative procedures, accounting for more than 80% of the city’s total administrative services. Authorities have also introduced various measures to encourage digital adoption, including fee exemptions for selected online procedures and full integration of VNeID electronic identification accounts for unified login, authentication, and dossier tracking.



The effectiveness of digital transformation is clearly reflected in the structure of received applications, Thai said, noting that out of more than 4.28 million dossiers received, over 3.26 million, or 76 %, were submitted online.



Administrative processing quality has also improved markedly. Of the more than 4.12 million dossiers resolved, over 4.04 million were completed ahead of schedule, while overdue cases accounted for only a very small proportion.



He attributed these results to procedure restructuring, the reduction of intermediary steps, and the expanded use of shared databases instead of requiring citizens to repeatedly submit existing documents. The city’s dossier digitisation and electronic-result issuance rate has surpassed 91%, while data reuse now exceeds 92%.



Public satisfaction levels have remained exceptionally high. According to the service performance index, Ho Chi Minh City recorded a satisfaction rate of 99.44% in late 2025 and reached 100% during the opening months of 2026, reflecting tangible improvements in both administrative efficiency and service quality.



Despite these achievements, the centre acknowledged that challenges remain, including inconsistencies among certain central-level information systems and occasional technical issues in inter-agency connectivity. The city is continuing to coordinate with relevant authorities to further improve the system toward greater stability, efficiency, and user-friendliness./.

VNA