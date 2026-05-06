Ho Chi Minh City rolls out electronic health records on digital citizen app

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Health, Department of Science and Technology, and Department of Public Security, and the city’s Digital Transformation Centre have agreed on a plan to deploy electronic health records (EHRs) for all residents via the city’s digital citizen application.



Under the plan, each resident will be assigned a unique EHR linked to their personal identification number, ensuring accuracy and consistency while minimising duplication and data discrepancies. Health data will be continuously updated from medical facilities, routine check-ups, and screening programmes, then integrated and centrally displayed on the application.



The selection of the digital citizen platform is expected to enhance accessibility, allowing users to avoid installing additional applications while leveraging the city’s existing digital infrastructure. Residents will be able to proactively review their medical history, monitor health indicators, and manage personal information in a convenient manner.



According to the Department of Health, beyond serving individuals, the system will also establish a foundation for data connectivity and sharing among healthcare providers, gradually forming a unified citywide health database. This is seen as a critical step toward transitioning the healthcare sector to a data-driven management model, improving governance efficiency and the quality of care.



Notably, user authentication will be conducted through the VNeID digital identity system, ensuring the security and protection of personal data. The city is also developing solutions to create health records for dependents, including children, students, and individuals requiring legal representation.



The rollout of EHRs is expected to mark a shift from disease treatment to comprehensive healthcare, promoting a proactive, preventive, and lifecycle-based approach, thereby enhancing the overall well-being of the city’s residents./.

VNA