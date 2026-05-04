Health

Hospital duo on track for Q2 opening as roadblocks vanish

The Health Ministry has worked in lockstep with the Ministry of Construction to clear cost-appraisal and contract-approval bottlenecks, with the process now flowing smoothly. It has also teamed up with the construction and defence ministries to press contractors to accelerate outstanding licensing requirements, including fire safety and waste treatment systems.

At the Government’s regular press briefing (Photo: VNA)
At the Government’s regular press briefing (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Key obstacles stalling the second campuses of Bach Mai and Viet Duc hospitals have been largely dismantled, and both facilities are being pushed to begin operations in the second quarter, as directed by Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, said Deputy Health Minister Le Duc Luan.

Speaking at the Government’s regular press briefing for April held in Hanoi on May 4, Luan described the two projects as large-scale and ultra-modern complexes, each costing around 5 trillion VND (192.3 million USD) and covering 138,000 sq.m. Remaining work is zeroing in on construction finish-out, notably upgraded fire safety systems and wastewater treatment and environmental infrastructure.

The Health Ministry has worked in lockstep with the Ministry of Construction to clear cost-appraisal and contract-approval bottlenecks, with the process now flowing smoothly. It has also teamed up with the construction and defence ministries to press contractors to accelerate outstanding licensing requirements, including fire safety and waste treatment systems.

To support contractors, the Health Ministry has introduced flexible payment mechanisms. Contractors can now secure advance payments of as much as 90% of completed work value. For newly arising or adjusted contract items, advances may hit 50%, well above the standard 30%, to lock in sufficient resources for project completion, he added./.

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