Society

Deputy PM calls for innovative approaches in search for martyrs’ remains

Deputy PM Pham Thi Thanh Tra said the complexity of the work meant relevant agencies need to change their mindset and adopt new methods to achieve better results.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra and officials at the working session May 8. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra and officials at the working session May 8. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra urged fresh ideas and better methods to enhance the search, recovery, and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains while addressing a May 8 working session with the National Steering Committee's support team.

The Deputy PM noted that tasks such as decoding information, analysing data, locating mass graves and conducting DNA testing are extremely difficult and require a high level of scientific expertise. She said the complexity of the work means relevant agencies need to change their mindset and adopt new methods to achieve better results.

She recognised the standing body’s efforts in carrying out key tasks but noted that several ministries, sectors, and member agencies still hadn’t fully met reporting requirements or followed coordination mechanisms, which has impacted the monitoring and evaluation of progress.

The Ministry of National Defence was requested to assign an additional 5–7 full-time officers to focus on the “500-day campaign” and complete operational regulations and plans for the support team in a more effective and clearly accountable manner.

Regarding communications, the Deputy PM requested a comprehensive strategy for the campaign, with the participation of central and local press agencies as well as digital platforms, social media and communications channels for foreign service, to highlight the campaign’s humanitarian significance.

Tra stressed the need for clear and measurable targets in each phase of implementation, asking agencies to accelerate sample collection and search activities in key areas in May and June, before the rainy season. She also demanded speeding up scientific workshops on potentially viable mass grave cases in Kon Tum, Quang Ngai, and Quang Tri, so that excavation and field searches can begin promptly if conditions allow.

The Deputy PM called for faster development and deployment of software to manage the progress of the “500-day campaign” and automate reporting procedures at all levels, along with setting specific targets for DNA sample collection, archival research, dossier verification and communications activities.

According to the official, the National Steering Committee for the work will conduct a progress review, assign responsibilities and carry out inspections in localities and military zones. At least 500 sets of martyrs’ remains must be recovered and repatriated by July 27, 2026.

The “500-day campaign” to intensify the search, recovery and identification of martyrs’ remains was officially launched on April 2, 2026 and is currently entering an accelerated implementation phase.

According to the Ministry of National Defence, between March 15 and May 6, 2026, forces recovered 358 sets of martyrs’ remains, including 51 in Vietnam, 36 in Laos and 271 in Cambodia./.

VNA
#Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra #martyrs' remains #Ministry of National Defence #500-day campaign
Follow VietnamPlus

Human rights

Patriotic emulation

Related News

A corner of Long Xuyen ward in An Giang province, a key trading hub of the Long Xuyen quadrangle region. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam remains regional bright spot despite external risks: int’l institutions

According to the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) report released on April 10, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) forecasts Vietnam’s GDP to reach 7.2% in 2026 and remain around 7% in 2027. Sharing this view, the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) and United Overseas Bank (UOB) also project growth in the range of 7–7.2%.

The 172nd repatriation ceremony of US serviceman’s remains held in Da Nang. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Vietnam hands over more MIA remains to US

The remains were recovered during a recent joint Vietnam–US excavation in central Hue city. On April 27, Vietnamese and US forensic specialists conducted a preliminary examination, indicating the remains may be linked to a missing US serviceman. They will be sent to a forensic laboratory in Hawaii for further analysis and identification.

See more

At the HUTECH Job Fair 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City on May 7. (Photo: HUTECH)

Nearly 200 technology firms join HUTECH Job Fair 2026

The event offered more than 6,600 job and internship opportunities across a wide range of sectors, including information technology, engineering, aviation, logistics, finance, e-commerce, tourism and services. It was jointly organised by technology enterprises and the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HUTECH).

Politburo member and Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) Assoc. Prof. Dr. Doan Minh Huan (right) and Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Vietnam Kobayashi Yosuke at their meeting on May 7. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Japan strengthen cooperation in leadership training

Stressing that Vietnam is entering a new stage of development with increasingly high demands on the quality of human resources, particularly strategic-level leaders and managers, Politburo member and Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) Assoc. Prof. Dr. Doan Minh Huan suggested that the two sides continue to deepen, upgrade and renew their training cooperation programmes.

The naval force presents the national flag to a fisherman. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Fisheries Society protests China’s unilateral fishing ban in East Sea

The society stressed that the ban is unilateral and unjustified; seriously infringes upon Vietnam’s sovereignty, rights and legitimate interests; violates international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS); and runs counter to the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC).

Tay Ninh Cao Dai Holy See, located in Long Hoa ward, Tay Ninh province, is regarded as the spiritual centre of Cao Dai. (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: Freedom of belief and religion in Vietnam cannot be distorted

According to the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, more than 95% of the population engage in religious or belief-related activities. A total of 43 organisations representing 16 religions have been officially recognised and granted registration certificates, with nearly 28 million followers.

The Vietnam Association for Protection of Child Rights (VACR) holds an extraordinary congress in Hanoi on May 5-6. (Photo: VNA)

Child rights association puts online safety at forefront

Since the start of the tenure, the Vietnam Association for Protection of Child Rights (VACR) has mobilised more than 250 billion VND (9.5 million USD) in cash and goods to support about 235,000 children nationwide. It also reported legal counselling in nearly 140 child abuse and rights violation cases.

Former Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Kim Tien (Photo: VNA)

Former health minister to stand trial on May 20

According to the indictment, former Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Kim Tien and six accomplices allegedly caused losses of more than 803 billion VND (30.5 million USD) through unnecessary hiring of foreign consultants, disbursements during project suspension periods, and improper financial support to businesses.

Officers and soldiers of the Hai Phong Border Guard assist a Chinese fishing vessel in securing its moorings while awaiting favourable weather conditions for being towed into the harbour shelter. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese border guards rescue two foreign fishing vessels in distress at sea

The prompt and successive rescue of the two foreign vessels underscores the professionalism and responsibility of Vietnam’s Border Guard force in safeguarding maritime sovereignty and security. It also serves as a clear demonstration of Vietnam’s commitment to promoting a peaceful, friendly, and humanitarian maritime environment in line with international law and practices.

Construction site of Tu Lien bridge, along Nghi Tam Street (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi accelerates seven Red River bridge projects, many exceed 70% completion

ccording to the municipal Transport Construction Investment Project Management Board, the city is simultaneously implementing seven projects, namely Tu Lien, Ngoc Hoi, Tran Hung Dao, Thuong Cat, Van Phuc, Hong Ha and Me So bridges. Construction is being carried out on multiple fronts, focusing on bored piles, pile caps, piers and superstructure works.