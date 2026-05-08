Politics

Top leader of Vietnam lays flowers at President Ho Chi Minh Statue in Sri Lanka capital

The statue of the founder of modern Vietnam, one of the few monuments dedicated to a foreign leader situated in central Colombo, reflects the sincere and enduring affection that the Sri Lankan people have held for President Ho Chi Minh and Vietnam over many decades.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam (left) and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake lay flowers in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at the Colombo Public Library on May 8. (Photo: dangcongsan.org.vn)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam (left) and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake lay flowers in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at the Colombo Public Library on May 8. (Photo: dangcongsan.org.vn)

Colombo (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, together with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, laid flowers in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his statue located within the premises of the Colombo Public Library in the Sri Lankan capital on May 8.

The statue of the founder of modern Vietnam, one of the few monuments dedicated to a foreign leader situated in central Colombo, reflects the sincere and enduring affection that the Sri Lankan people have held for President Ho Chi Minh and Vietnam over many decades.

top-vietnamese-leader-visits-colombo-public-library.jpg
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam visits the Colombo Public Library on May 8. (Photo: dangcongsan.org.vn)

Following the flower-laying ceremony, General Secretary and President Lam, President Dissanayake and the Vietnamese delegation visited the Ho Chi Minh Space at the library and listened to a presentation on plans to upgrade the exhibition area.

On the occasion, Vietnam symbolically presented a contribution to the city of Colombo to support the preservation and development of the Ho Chi Minh Space, helping to enhance public understanding of Vietnam, its people and culture.

Sri Lanka holds special significance as it was visited three times by President Ho Chi Minh during his journey to seek ways for national salvation, in 1911, 1928 and 1946, with the final visit taking place when he served as President of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam./.

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