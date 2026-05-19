Party, State leader presents Party-membership badges to veteran members

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam attended a ceremony in Hanoi on May 19 to award 80-, 75- and 70-year Party membership badges to 34 veteran Party members in the capital on the occasion of the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890–2026).



On this occasion, the Hanoi Party Organisation presented the badges to 8,511 members with at least 30 years of Party membership, including 36 members receiving 80-year badges, 12 receiving 75-year badges and 38 receiving 70-year badges.



At the ceremony, Party General Secretary and President Lam presented 80-year Party membership badges to 19 members, 75-year badges to three members and 70-year badges to 12 others.



Addressing the event, the leader stressed that the badges represent the Party’s recognition of a lifetime of dedication, sacrifice and steadfast commitment. He described them as symbols of loyalty, honour and devotion to the Party, the Vietnam Fatherland Front and the people.



He noted that many of the recipients had directly participated in wartime service or contributed in Party and State agencies, armed forces, local administrations and grassroots organisations. Regardless of their positions, they all shared unwavering loyalty to the Party and the nation, always placing collective interests above personal gain.



Party General Secretary and State President To Lam presents the 80-, 75- and 70-year Party membership certificates to veteran Party members at the ceremony in Hanoi on May 19, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The Party and State leader said the country is entering a new development era with major opportunities and challenges, requiring stronger institutions, accelerated science and technology development and digital transformation, deeper international integration and improved living standards. He stressed that to achieve these goals, the Party must remain clean and strong, while officials and Party members must continue serving as pioneers and role models.



He called on Hanoi to take the lead in Party building, innovation, digital transformation, modern urban governance, cultural development and improving public trust and social consensus.



He also urged veteran Party members to continue contributing their experience and prestige to Party and local affairs, educating younger generations about revolutionary traditions and serving as moral examples in their communities.



Representing the honoured members, Major General, Professor. Dr. and Hero of the People’s Armed Forces Nguyen Tu reaffirmed his lifelong loyalty to the Party’s ideals and pledged to continue contributing to Party building and national development.



He expressed confidence that the Party will continue leading the nation firmly into a new era of innovation, integration and sustainable development./.