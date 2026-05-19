Party and State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on his 136th birth anniversary

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A delegation of Party and State leaders and former leaders, led by General Secretary and State President To Lam, lays wreaths and pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum. (Photo: VNA)
A delegation of Party and State leaders and former leaders, led by General Secretary and State President To Lam, lays wreaths and pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum. (Photo: VNA)
A delegation of Party and State leaders and former leaders, led by General Secretary and State President To Lam, lays wreaths and pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum. (Photo: VNA)
A delegation of Party and State leaders and former leaders, led by General Secretary and State President To Lam, lays wreaths and pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum. (Photo: VNA)
A delegation of Party and State leaders and former leaders, led by General Secretary and State President To Lam, pays solemn tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)
A delegation of Party and State leaders and former leaders, led by General Secretary and State President To Lam, pays solemn tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)
A delegation of Party and State leaders and former leaders, led by General Secretary and State President To Lam, pays solemn tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)
A delegation of Party and State leaders and former leaders, led by General Secretary and State President To Lam, pays solemn tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)
A delegation from the Ministry of Public Security lays wreaths and pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum. (Photo: VNA)
A delegation from the Ministry of Public Security lays wreaths and pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum. (Photo: VNA)
A delegation from the Ministry of National Defence pays solemn tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)
A delegation from the Ministry of National Defence pays solemn tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)
A delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs pays solemn tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)
A delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs pays solemn tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)
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Party and State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on his 136th birth anniversary

Party and State leaders, former leaders, and representatives from central agencies laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum in Hanoi on May 19,  marking the late leader's 136th birth anniversary.

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#Party and State leaders #former leaders #and representatives from central agencies and Hanoi city laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum on May 19 #2026 #marking his 136th birth anniversary.

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