Party and State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on his 136th birth anniversary
Party and State leaders, former leaders, and representatives from central agencies laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum in Hanoi on May 19, marking the late leader's 136th birth anniversary.
#Party and State leaders #former leaders #and representatives from central agencies and Hanoi city laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum on May 19 #2026 #marking his 136th birth anniversary.