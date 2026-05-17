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Salt farmers in Tan Mai ward rake salt across the white salt fields. (Photo: VNA)
Salt farmers in Tan Mai ward rake salt across the white salt fields. (Photo: VNA)
As the sun rises higher, the salt fields become bustling with production activities. (Photo: VNA)
As the sun rises higher, the salt fields become bustling with production activities. (Photo: VNA)
The process of levelling the salt fields is carried out carefully to ensure the quality of crystallised salt. (Photo: VNA)
The process of levelling the salt fields is carried out carefully to ensure the quality of crystallised salt. (Photo: VNA)
The working day ends with the final salt loads leaving the fields. (Photo: VNA)
The working day ends with the final salt loads leaving the fields. (Photo: VNA)
From early morning, salt workers begin raking and gathering salt on the crystallisation fields. (Photo: VNA)
From early morning, salt workers begin raking and gathering salt on the crystallisation fields. (Photo: VNA)
Salt farmers continuously channel seawater between different salt pans. (Photo: VNA)
Salt farmers continuously channel seawater between different salt pans. (Photo: VNA)
Despite the harsh sun and winds, salt farmers continue working diligently every day to preserve their trade. (Photo: VNA)
Despite the harsh sun and winds, salt farmers continue working diligently every day to preserve their trade. (Photo: VNA)
Wheelbarrows loaded with salt are pushed across the salt fields. (Photo: VNA)
Wheelbarrows loaded with salt are pushed across the salt fields. (Photo: VNA)
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Salt makers endure harsh sun to preserve traditional craft

Under the scorching sun and harsh winds, salt farmers in Tan Mai ward, the central province of Nghe An continue to work tirelessly every day, not only to earn a living but also to preserve their fading-away traditional cultural value.

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#Salt farming #Tan Mai ward #Nghe An #traditional craft #cultural preservation #salt farmers #coastal livelihoods #harsh weather #manual labour #traditional salt making #heritage values #rural economy #Central Vietnam #local culture #fading traditions #sustainable livelihoods

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