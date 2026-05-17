Salt makers endure harsh sun to preserve traditional craft
Under the scorching sun and harsh winds, salt farmers in Tan Mai ward, the central province of Nghe An continue to work tirelessly every day, not only to earn a living but also to preserve their fading-away traditional cultural value.
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