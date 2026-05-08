Safeguarding Hue’s renowned Sinh village folk paintings
With a history of more than 400 years in the spiritual life of people in the former imperial capital of Hue, Sinh village paintings (now in Duong No ward, Hue city) once stood on the brink of extinction. Although the craft has been revived, it now survives in the hands of only a few artisans, raising concerns over the preservation of a folk art deeply rooted in spiritual beliefs.
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