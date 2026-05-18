Politics

President Ho Chi Minh’s legacy of peace, friendship honoured in Japan

Consul General Trinh Thi Mai Phuong said the celebration was an occasion for Vietnamese people at home and abroad to express profound gratitude and respect for President Ho Chi Minh – the great leader of the Vietnamese nation, a national liberation hero and a great man of culture.

Delegates visit a photo exhibition about the career of President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates visit a photo exhibition about the career of President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – A programme marking the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh was held in Hiroshima prefecture of Japan on May 17, highlighting the late leader's diplomatic thought and enduring values of peace, friendship and international cooperation.

The event, themed “Ho Chi Minh’s diplomatic thought and its values,” was jointly organised by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka, the Association of Vietnamese in Central and Southern Japan, and the Hiroshima-Vietnam Peace and Friendship Association.

The programme featured a photo exhibition, documentary screenings on President Ho Chi Minh’s diplomatic career, and a seminar discussing his diplomatic thought and moral example.

The event drew around 150 delegates, including representatives from local authorities, universities, Japanese friendship organisations, overseas Vietnamese associations, students and young Vietnamese living, studying and working in central and southern Japan and the Kyushu region.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Consul General Trinh Thi Mai Phuong said the celebration was an occasion for Vietnamese people at home and abroad to express profound gratitude and respect for President Ho Chi Minh – the great leader of the Vietnamese nation, a national liberation hero and a great man of culture.

She stressed that the leader's life and career symbolised the aspiration for national independence, peace, humanity, international solidarity and lifelong dedication to the people’s happiness.

Holding the commemorative programme in Hiroshima – widely recognised as a symbol of peace – carried profound significance, she said, helping to highlight the enduring values of Ho Chi Minh’s thought on peace, dialogue, tolerance, friendship and cooperation among nations.

In a world still facing many uncertainties and challenges, these values remain highly relevant and serve as an important foundation for enhancing mutual understanding, strengthening people-to-people exchanges and promoting cooperation for peace and sustainable development, she noted.

Phuong also praised the increasingly important role of the Vietnamese community in Japan in preserving Vietnamese cultural identity, promoting the image of Vietnam and contributing to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Japan.

In his letter sent to the event, Chairman of the Hiroshima-Vietnam Peace and Friendship Association Akagi Tatsuo expressing his profound respect for President Ho Chi Minh.

He described President Ho Chi Minh not only as the leader who guided Vietnam to national independence and liberation, but also as a symbol of peace, friendship and resilience in the cause of national construction.

Tatsuo stressed that the spirit of peace and friendship championed by President Ho Chi Minh is also a core value cherished and promoted by the Hiroshima-Vietnam Peace and Friendship Association through its exchanges and cooperation activities with Vietnam and its people.

At the seminar titled “Ho Chi Minh – Diplomatic thought and contemporary values,” Vietnamese and Japanese speakers shared insights into his diplomatic style and discussed opportunities for stronger bilateral cooperation in science and technology, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, space technology, digital transformation, clean energy, high-quality human resources training and people-to-people exchanges./.

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