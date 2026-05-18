Politics

No room for old working habits in new-term governance era: NA Chairman

As the new term brings about new requirements, standards and pressures, the National Assembly Office could no longer operate under outdated thinking, old working methods or obsolete procedures, said NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man speaks at a working session with the NA Office in Hanoi on May 18, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man speaks at a working session with the NA Office in Hanoi on May 18, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man on May 18 chaired a working session with the NA Office on key tasks for 2026 and operational orientations for the 2026–2031 term.

The NA Chairman acknowledged that despite an exceptionally heavy workload involving many new, complex and unprecedented tasks, the office has effectively fulfilled its advisory role, coordination and support for the activities of the National Assembly.

Emphasising that the new term brings about new requirements, standards and pressures, he stressed that the office could no longer operate under outdated thinking, old working methods or obsolete procedures.

“The overarching principle is that the apparatus must not become a bottleneck; procedures must not become barriers; responsibilities must not be fragmented, overlapping or shifted elsewhere; digital transformation must not remain merely a slogan or formality; and officials must not continue working according to old habits in a term defined by new demands,” he stated.

He noted that in the new phase, the office must serve as the institution ensuring the smooth operation of parliamentary activities, acting as a central hub for comprehensive advisory work, coordination, information connectivity, implementation and operational support.

Calling for a transformation in operational methods towards results-based governance, the NA leader instructed the office to move from a “traditional administrative model” to “modern governance” focused on measurable outcomes.

All procedures, he said, must be reviewed to ensure clear focal points, responsibilities, timelines, deliverables and evaluation criteria.

“Modern governance means that performance must be measurable, monitorable and accountable. We must avoid cases that ‘no one is clearly at fault, yet work is still delayed’,” he stressed.

The NA Chairman also urged the acceleration of the digital parliament agenda, including the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and the development of shared databases.

He called on the NA Office to focus on five priorities of completing the NA’s shared data repository; reviewing existing software systems; developing a set of indicators to assess digital transformation; building support tools for deputies, parliamentary bodies and NA leaders; and studying a strategy for applying AI to the NA’s core functions.

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Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man speaks at a working session with the NA Office in Hanoi on May 18, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Regarding personnel work, Chairman Man requested sweeping reforms based on performance evaluation, merit-based placement, position-oriented training, effective practical utilisation and accountability-based discipline, particularly with regard to the ability to work effectively in a digital environment.

He also stressed the need to prioritise expertise in emerging and specialised fields such as legislation, policy analysis, data management, AI, digital transformation, policy communications, public asset management, public finance and parliamentary diplomacy./.

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#new-term governance era #National Assembly Office #National Assembly #NA Chairman #Tran Thanh Man Vietnam
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