NA Standing Committee calls for thorough handling of public petitions

Hanoi (VNA) - The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee stressed that issues repeatedly raised by voters, particularly those affecting the legitimate rights and interests of the people, must be monitored and addressed comprehensively and consistently, while reviewing a report on public petitions and citizens’ aspirations for March and April during its second session on May 11.



The committee emphasised that listening to the people, understanding their concerns and serving their interests must be substantive rather than procedural; responses to citizens must be timely and transparent; and public recommendations must be resolved thoroughly and effectively.



Presenting the report, Chairwoman of the NA's Committee for People's Aspirations and Supervision Le Thi Nga said voters and the public highly appreciated and placed confidence in the Party and State’s proactive, flexible and decisive leadership in socio-economic governance.



They showed support for the continued implementation of measures aimed at promoting economic growth, stabilising the macroeconomy, controlling inflation and safeguarding major economic balances, as well as ensuring economic, energy, monetary and food security alongside social order and safety.



However, alongside the achievements, voters and citizens remain concerned about several pressing issues directly affecting livelihoods and social welfare. These include domestic fuel supply and prices, food safety risks, damage caused by extreme weather, shortages of public schools, especially high schools in Hanoi, and increased workloads for commune-level officials after administrative restructuring without corresponding policy adjustments.



Concerns were also raised over traffic risks on certain two-lane sections of the North-South Expressway, environmental pollution in rural areas, tourism overcrowding during holidays, counterfeit goods and misleading advertising on social media, online fraud and personal data theft, as well as difficulties in accessing public services after administrative reorganisation.



Particular concern was expressed by parents and students regarding the selection of subject combinations beginning in Grade 10, amid insufficient career guidance and unstable admission information.



Members of the National Assembly Standing Committee broadly agreed with the report and called on the NA’s Council for Ethnic Affairs, committees and delegations of deputies to strengthen thematic oversight activities, particularly in areas drawing widespread public attention.



They stressed that information gathered through public petition work should serve as an important input for legislative activities, oversight and decision-making on major national issues. Matters repeatedly raised by voters and affecting citizens’ legitimate interests, they said, must be monitored until fully resolved.



The NA Standing Committee also urged the Government and the Prime Minister to continue addressing issues of public concern, particularly solutions aimed at achieving double-digit growth, promoting decentralisation, reducing administrative procedures and easing compliance costs for citizens and businesses.



In addition, the Government was asked to review policies for officials and civil servants, especially at the commune level, and step up efforts to tackle environmental pollution, food safety violations, online scams, personal data security issues, child abuse, shortages of public schools and shortcomings in transport infrastructure and traffic organisation.



During the same session, the NA Standing Committee also reviewed the Ordinance on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Ordinance on the Consolidation of Legal Normative Documents./.

VNA