Politics

Laos values cooperation with Vietnam in information, communications

The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on information cooperation for the 2026-2030 period, aimed at further promoting media and journalism cooperation between Vietnam and Laos in the coming years.

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh and Deputy Head of the Central Propaganda and Training Commission Vansy Kuamua exchange the cooperation memorandum for the 2026-2030 period. (Photo: VNA)
Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh and Deputy Head of the Central Propaganda and Training Commission Vansy Kuamua exchange the cooperation memorandum for the 2026-2030 period. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) - Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh met with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education and Sports Thongsalit Mangnomek and Chairman of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Training Khamphan Pheuiyavong, as part of her visit to Laos from May 12-13.

She also held talks with Deputy Head of the Commission for Propaganda and Training Vansy Kuamua to strengthen bilateral cooperation in information, communications and journalism.

At the meetings, Lao leaders highly valued the Vietnamese delegation’s visit, affirming that cooperation in information and communications between the two countries has become increasingly practical and effective, contributing to the strengthening of the special Vietnam–Laos friendship.

The Lao side noted that amid increasingly complex regional and global developments, information and communications work plays an important role in maintaining social stability, supporting economic development and enhancing connectivity between the two countries.

Laos also called on Vietnam to continue supporting training programmes for reporters and editors, particularly in digital communications and the application of new technologies.

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Politburo member, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education and Sports Thongsalit Mangnomek (R) receives Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh during a courtesy visit. (Photo: VNA)

During the talks, both sides agreed to further strengthen delegation exchanges, share experience in press management, expand professional training and coordinate communications on major events in each country.

The two sides also signed a memorandum of understanding on information cooperation for the 2026-2030 period, aimed at further promoting media and journalism cooperation between Vietnam and Laos in the coming years./.

VNA
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