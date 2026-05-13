☀️ Morning digest on May 13

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam on May 12 received a visiting delegation from Laos' Vientiane capital, led by Athsaphangthong Siphandone, member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Vientiane Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Council.



The host congratulated the Party organisation, authorities and people of Vientiane on their recent achievements, affirming that the Vietnamese Party and State consistently attach the highest priority to the “unique” great friendship between Vietnam and Laos. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung received Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei in Hanoi on May 12.



Extending greetings to Chinese Premier Li Qiang and other Chinese leaders, PM Hung appreciated the very positive progress in Vietnam–China relations over recent times. In particular, he noted that the recent state visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam achieved many important results, contributing to further strengthening political trust, enhancing strategic orientation, and elevating relations between the two Parties and countries to a new level. Read full story



- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang hosted separate receptions in Hanoi on May 12 for the Swedish and Algerian Ambassadors to Vietnam.



During his meeting with Swedish Ambassador Johan Ndisi, Giang affirmed that Vietnam considers Sweden one of its leading partners in Northern Europe. He welcomed the positive development of bilateral ties, particularly the establishment of a Strategic Partnership in science, technology and innovation in June 2025.

He noted that these are areas where Sweden possesses globally recognised strengths and which align closely with Vietnam’s policy of promoting science, technology and innovation as key drivers of development in the new era. Read full story



- The Secretariat of the Party Central Committee on May 12 decided to expel two former officials in Da Nang and Ninh Binh, together with a leader of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam, from the Party for seriously violating Party regulations and State laws.



The individuals involved are Nguyen Van Buong, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Chief Justice of the High-level People's Court in Da Nang city; Vu The Phiet, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam; and Le Van Ha, former member of the Ninh Binh provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Committee of Le Ho ward in Ninh Binh and former Chairman of the ward People's Council. Read full story



- The 11th National Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) for the 2026–2031 term has highlighted the importance of strengthening national solidarity and maintaining public consensus as Vietnam undergoes major administrative restructuring and pursues a new stage of development.



At the afternoon sitting of the ongoing event, which opened on May 12 morning, representatives from local VFF committees and socio-political organisations nationwide reaffirmed the VFF’s role as a vital bridge between the Party, State and the people, helping strengthen the great national solidarity and mobilise public participation in national development. They stressed that under the Party’s clear-sighted leadership and the State’s effective governance, the VFF and its member organisations will continue working alongside the entire political system and the people to build a strong, prosperous, civilised and happy nation steadily advancing in a new era of development. Read full story



- A seminar on strengthening Vietnam–Republic of Korea (RoK) economic cooperation in the new context was held in Seoul on May 12, bringing together policymakers, technology businesses and corporations from both countries to discuss new opportunities for strategic collaboration.



The seminar, jointly organised by the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnam Trade Office in the RoK, took place shortly after the state visit to Vietnam President Lee Jae Myung and his spouse, and was seen as a concrete step toward implementing the strategic cooperation orientations agreed upon by leaders of the two countries. Read full story



- The Tax Department officially launched the White Book on Vietnam Taxation 2026 on May 12, marking the first publication of its kind to provide a comprehensive overview of the country’s tax system, budget revenue management results for the 2021–2025 period, and development orientations for the sector in the years ahead.



The White Book reflects the sector’s efforts to modernise governance, enhance transparency and improve consistency in public information to contribute to a modern and sustainable national financial system. At the same time, it serves as an official communication channel for tax policies, thus reinforcing public confidence and promoting closer cooperation between taxpayers, businesses and authorities. Read full story

Mitsubishi Xpander retained its position as the best-selling conventional petrol-powered vehicle in April 2026, with total sales reaching 1,273 units. (Photo: BNEWS/VNA)



- While Vietnam’s automobile market slowed in April 2026, the hybrid vehicle segment emerged as a bright spot with growth of 86% in the first four months of the year.



The Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) announced on May 12 that sales by its member companies recorded 31,937 vehicles of all types sold in April, down 17% from the previous month. Nevertheless, Vietnam’s automobile market still maintained positive momentum during the first four months, supported by consumer demand and the appeal of several newly launched models./. Read full story

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