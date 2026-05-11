☀️ Morning digest on May 11

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam’s state visits to India from May 5–7 and to Sri Lanka from May 7–8 achieved comprehensive outcomes of both long-term strategic significance and practical substance, helping to elevate Vietnam’s role and standing in South Asia and the world, while opening a new phase of deeper, more effective and more comprehensive relations with the two countries, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung has said.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet the press to announce the outcomes of their talks. The two sides issued a joint statement on the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and India. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking to the press, Trung described the visits as particularly important and historic, taking place at a meaningful moment as Vietnam and India mark the 10th anniversary of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and just one month after the top leader of Vietnam assumed his new position. For Sri Lanka, this was the highest-level visit by a Vietnamese leader since the two countries established diplomatic relations. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-level Vietnamese delegation returned to Hanoi late on May 8, concluding their trip to attend the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, Philippines from May 7 to 8.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attends the plenary session of the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking to the press following the visit, Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Hoang Giang said that the Vietnamese delegation made important contributions to the summit’s success, reflecting the foreign policy orientation set out by the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, which continues to place ASEAN at the centre of Vietnam’s regional engagement, as well as its commitment to proactive, positive and responsible contributions to ASEAN Community-building process. Read full story

- Vietnam’s outbound investment reached 713.9 million USD in the first four months of 2026, a 2.3-fold rise from the same period last year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Finance.

The sum included 691.1 million USD committed to 74 new projects, up 2.6 times from a year earlier, and an additional 22.8 million USD in capital increases across four existing projects. Read full story

- Vietjet has signed strategic cooperation agreements with India’s leading enterprises - GMR Airports Limited and Bird Group – to advance collaboration in aviation infrastructure, services and technology between Vietnam and India.

The agreements were signed during the India-Vietnam Business Forum on May 7 in Mumbai, India, in the presence of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and State President To Lam. Read full story

- The Hanoi Department of Health has ordered stronger surveillance and prevention measures against Hanta virus disease following warnings from the Ministry of Health (MoH) over recent international cases.

Under an urgent dispatch issued by the MoH’s Administration of Disease Prevention on May 5, the municipal Health Department asked the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control (CDC Hanoi) to closely monitor global developments and promptly advise on appropriate response measures. Read full story

- ASEAN is committed to strengthening intra-regional trade, including increasing intra-bloc trade to at least 30% by 2030, according to Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan.

Stressing that intra-bloc trade has not yet reached 25%, Mohamad said ASEAN member countries now need to be more organised and united as a bloc to address the impacts of global conflicts, including disruptions to trade, economy, and regional security, especially during conflicts in Middle East. Read full story

- Thailand’s Khaosod newspaper has published an article praising Vietnam’s Phu Quoc island as one of the fastest-growing beach destinations in Southeast Asia.

The article described Phu Quoc, located in the Gulf of Thailand, as Vietnam’s largest island and a key part of the country’s tourism ambitions./. Read full story

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