Politics

Vietnam–Sri Lanka relations reach new milestone, opening broader space for cooperation

Both sides agreed that the decision to elevate relations to a Comprehensive Partnership reflected not only the maturity of bilateral ties but also the untapped potential for broader cooperation in the years ahead.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (R) hosts an official welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam. (Photo: VNA)
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (R) hosts an official welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) — Vietnam and Sri Lanka issued a joint statement on the upgrade of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Partnership within the framework of the state visit to Sri Lanka by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam from May 7 to 8, marking a significant milestone in the two countries’ relations and opening a broader and more substantive framework for future cooperation.

During the visit, General Secretary and President Lam held talks with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, met with Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and Speaker of Parliament Jagath Wickramaratne, and delivered a policy speech before the Sri Lankan Parliament. He also attended the Vietnam–Sri Lanka Trade, Investment and Tourism Forum, witnessed the exchange of bilateral cooperation documents, and met with the Vietnamese community and embassy staff in Sri Lanka.

During the meetings and engagements, the leaders exchanged views on domestic developments as well as regional and international issues of shared concern. They expressed their satisfaction with the strong political trust, solidarity and multifaceted cooperation over more than five decades, underpinned by cultural and Buddhist affinities and their active participation in the Non-Aligned Movement.

Both sides agreed that the decision to elevate relations to a Comprehensive Partnership reflected not only the maturity of bilateral ties but also the untapped potential for broader cooperation in the years ahead. They also acknowledged substantial room for expanding economic cooperation and set a target of raising bilateral trade turnover to 1 billion USD by 2030.

Speaking at the Vietnam–Sri Lanka Trade, Investment and Tourism Forum, General Secretary and President Lam suggested that future collaboration should adopt a focused and result-oriented approach. He emphasised the importance of enhancing logistics connectivity and transshipment cooperation, noting that Sri Lanka’s strategic location in the Indian Ocean aligns well with Vietnam’s growing economic outreach.

The Vietnamese leader also highlighted opportunities for cooperation in agriculture, food processing, textiles, intermediary trade and services, while stressing that stronger tourism links and people-to-people exchanges will naturally foster deeper economic engagement and mutual trust.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Trinh Thi Tam, the two sides should continue consolidating their strong political and diplomatic foundation through regular exchanges at Party, Government and parliamentary levels, and enhancing coordination at regional and international forums, particularly within the United Nations and South-South cooperation frameworks.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam speaks at the Sri Lankan Parliament (Photo: VNA)

A major highlight of the visit was General Secretary and President Lam’s address before the Sri Lankan Parliament - the first time a Vietnamese leader has delivered a speech at the legislature of Sri Lanka. In his remarks, the top Vietnamese leader shared Vietnam’s development journey, particularly the 40-year Doi Moi (Renewal) process initiated in 1986.

Following the speech, Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne expressed appreciation for the General Secretary and President’s decision to choose the Sri Lankan Parliament as the venue for his first address before a foreign legislature, describing it as a reflection of the profound friendship and mutual respect between the two nations.

Sri Lankan leaders also praised Vietnam’s remarkable socio-economic achievements in recent decades. Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya described Vietnam as one of the region’s most dynamic economies and an inspiring model for countries striving for sustainable and inclusive growth.

Tourism and connectivity emerged as another important focus of the visit. The two sides agreed on the importance of strengthening aviation links and encouraged airlines to launch direct routes between the two countries to facilitate tourism, business and people-to-people exchanges.

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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, PM Harini Amarasuriya (second from right) and delegates perform the launch ceremony for Vietnam Airlines’ direct route between Colombo and Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

In a notable development witnessed by General Secretary and President Lam and PM Harini Amarasuriya, Vietnam’s Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet announced the opening of direct flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Colombo.

The visit also carried strong symbolic significance. The top Vietnamese leader, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the Vietnamese delegation laid flowers at the statue of Vietnam’s late President Ho Chi Minh and visited the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space at the Colombo Public Library. The statue, one of the few monuments dedicated to a foreign leader in downtown Colombo, stands as a symbol of the enduring affection of the Sri Lankan people for Vietnam and President Ho.

Vietnam also presented support to Colombo authorities to help preserve and further develop the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space, contributing to greater understanding of Vietnamese culture and history among the Sri Lankan public.

The state visit demonstrated that the friendship between Vietnam and Sri Lanka remains firmly rooted in solidarity, resilience and mutual support. With the elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Partnership, the two countries are now poised to enter a new phase of broader, deeper and more effective cooperation for the benefit of both countries' people./.

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