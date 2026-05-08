Politics

Vietnam PM meets with Lao, Malaysian counterparts in Philippines

Vietnam always gives the highest priority to the Vietnam–Laos relationship and will continue joining Laos in nurturing and deepening bilateral cooperation in a sustainable and practical manner for the benefit of the two countries' people, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone at their meeting in Cebu on May 8 (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone at their meeting in Cebu on May 8 (Photo: VNA)

Cebu (VNA) – Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on May 8 met with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines.

Meeting with his Lao counterpart, PM Hung affirmed that the Vietnamese Government will work closely with PM Sonexay and the Lao Government to effectively implement agreements reached by the two countries’ high-ranking leaders, outcomes of visits by senior leaders of the two Parties and States, and the results of the 48th meeting of the Vietnam – Laos Intergovernmental Committee, thereby creating new momentum for bilateral cooperation.

​PM Sonexay expressed his pleasure at meeting PM Hung on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit, saying the meeting reflected the importance both sides attach to exchanges on measures and orientations to further strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity, and strategic cohesion between the two countries.

PM Sonexay expressed confidence that under the leadership of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, PM Hung, together with the Vietnamese Party and Government, will lead Vietnam to achieve many accomplishments, fulfill its development goals, and become a high-income developed country.

The Lao PM extended his regards to Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, and other Vietnamese leaders, while inviting PM Hung to pay an official visit to Laos at an early date.

​Thanking Vietnam for its active and effective support to Laos over the past time, including sending experts to assist Laos in formulating socio-economic development plans and helping the country cope with the energy crisis caused by the Middle East conflict, PM Sonexay said this also presents an opportunity for the two countries to strengthen cooperation in renewable and clean energy development, reduce dependence on imported fuels, and move towards energy self-reliance and security.

He added that the Lao Government has been actively and urgently directing the implementation of high-level agreements between the two countries, focusing on key strategic cooperation projects with Vietnam in infrastructure development, such as the Vientiane – Vung Ang railway and the Vientiane – Vinh expressway, as well as in energy security cooperation. He agreed that the two countries’ joint committee should review the implementation progress of these projects and report to their leaders.

PM Hung stressed that Vietnam always gives the highest priority to the Vietnam – Laos relationship and will continue joining Laos in nurturing and deepening bilateral cooperation in a sustainable and practical manner for the benefit of the two countries' people.

To further concretise the “Vietnam – Laos strategic cohesion” framework, the Vietnamese PM proposed that both sides continue improving the effectiveness of cooperation mechanisms, strengthen review, inspection and supervision work, and require ministries, sectors, localities and enterprises of both countries to show greater responsibility in implementing strategic cooperation projects linking the two economies, especially in transport and energy.

​The two PMs also agreed on several orientations for future cooperation, including strengthening political trust, maintaining exchanges of high-level and all-level delegations and cooperation mechanisms, and coordinating in preparing for activities marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam – Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in 2027.

They also agreed to further promote the security-defence cooperation pillar; create breakthroughs in economic, trade and investment cooperation in the spirit of “strategic cohesion”, prioritising key transport and energy infrastructure projects; renew cooperation in education and human resources training in a more practical and effective direction; pay greater attention to locality-to-locality cooperation, especially in border areas; closely coordinate at regional and international forums; and improve the effectiveness of Vietnam – Laos – Cambodia trilateral cooperation mechanisms, particularly meetings among the leaders of the three Parties and Governments and trilateral meetings on the sidelines of ASEAN summits.

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Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) shakes hands with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at their meeting in Cebu on May 8. (Photo: VNA)

During his meeting with PM Hung, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he always respects President Ho Chi Minh and admires Vietnam’s struggle for national independence. He expressed his impression of Vietnam’s economic growth and the Government’s efforts to advance science and technology development as a new growth driver, affirming that Malaysia considers Vietnam an important partner and wishes to further strengthen bilateral ties.

PM Anwar also respectfully invited PM Hung to visit Malaysia soon to continue discussions on orientations for enhancing bilateral relations.

For his part, the Vietnamese Government leader thanked PM Anwar for his good sentiments towards Vietnam and highly appreciated the early establishment of economic relations between Malaysian businesses and banks and Vietnamese peers through many successful projects. He affirmed that Vietnam’s foreign policy is to attach importance to relations with Malaysia and expressed his hope that both sides will work closely together to advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in November 2024.

Discussing measures to promote bilateral ties in the coming time, the two leaders agreed to continue strengthening strategic trust through high-level and all-level delegation exchanges, expand trade and investment cooperation, and actively implement cooperation projects in energy, oil and gas, science and technology, digital transformation, innovation and artificial intelligence.

They also consented to promote electricity trading cooperation through the ASEAN Power Grid (APG) and trilateral cooperation among Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore.

On this occasion, the two sides exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual concern./.​

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