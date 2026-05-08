Politics

Vietnamese PM puts forward proposals to address multidimensional challenges at 48th ASEAN Summit

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung emphasised the need to concentrate resources on ensuring essential security needs, including energy security, food security, and human security, including the ratification and effective implementation of the ASEAN Petroleum Security Agreement, and the substantive implementation of the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation 2026–2030, the ASEAN Power Grid, and the ASEAN Gas Pipeline network.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attends the 48th ASEAN Summit Plenary in Cebu, the Philippines, on May 8. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attends the 48th ASEAN Summit Plenary in Cebu, the Philippines, on May 8. (Photo: VNA)

Cebu (VNA) - Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung put forward three major proposals to help ASEAN effectively respond to increasingly interconnected and multidimensional nature of current challenges while addressing the 48th ASEAN Summit Plenary in Cebu, the Philippines, on May 8.

First, PM Hung emphasised the need to concentrate resources on ensuring essential security needs, including energy security, food security, and human security, including the ratification and effective implementation of the ASEAN Petroleum Security Agreement, and the substantive implementation of the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation 2026–2030, the ASEAN Power Grid, and the ASEAN Gas Pipeline network.

He underscored the importance of diversifying energy sources, accelerating energy transition, expanding access to green finance and advanced technologies, strengthening existing food security frameworks and agreements, enhancing strategic reserves, and establishing emergency reserve mechanisms for rice and other essential commodities.

He affirmed that Vietnam stands ready to provide food assistance in emergency situations, share relevant experience with ASEAN member states, and continue close coordination in citizen protection efforts.

Second, the Vietnamese Government leader called for more substantive cooperation to enhance ASEAN’s internal capacity and resilience. In particular, he stressed the importance of effectively implementing the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) and expediting the conclusion of the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA).

Finally, the PM urged greater ASEAN coordination and solidarity, including improving the effectiveness of inter-sectoral consultation and coordination mechanisms in emergency situations, and further strengthening the coordinating role of the ASEAN Secretariat to ensure regional commitments are implemented in a continuous, concerted, and effective manner.

PM Hung took the occasion to reaffirm Vietnam’s support and commitment to working closely with the Philippines as ASEAN Chair and with other ASEAN member states to realise the Philippines’ priorities and initiatives for 2026. Vietnam’s proposals were welcomed and highly appreciated by ASEAN leaders for both their substance and timeliness.

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An overview of the 48th ASEAN Summit Plenary (Photo: VNA)

At the plenary session, ASEAN leaders shared their assessments of the adverse impacts caused by increasingly complex geopolitical developments around the world, particularly the conflict in the Middle East, on peace, stability, international energy supply chains, and civilian lives. They underscored the importance of maintaining peace and stability, and upholding key principles of promoting dialogue and peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter.

The leaders also expressed their support for the orientations and priorities set out by the Philippines for ASEAN cooperation in 2026 under the theme “Navigating Our Shared Future, Together,” which focuses on three major pillars: strengthening cooperation in addressing non-traditional challenges as an anchor for regional peace and stability; promoting economic connectivity, digitalisation, inclusive and sustainable development as drivers of prosperity corridors; and placing ASEAN citizens at the centre of Community-building efforts.

They further stressed that amid the current context, member states must continue strengthening ASEAN’s solidarity and centrality, expand cooperation with external partners and enhance the implementation effectiveness of regional plans and cooperation programmes, particularly in ensuring energy security, food security, economic stability, supply chain resilience, and support for ASEAN citizens.

The summit discussed and agreed on issuing an ASEAN leaders’ statement on priority actions to strengthen regional resilience in response to the spillover effects of the Middle East situation.

The statement reflects ASEAN’s political position on the implications of developments in the Middle East, outlines leaders’ vision for ASEAN’s role in the regional architecture, and sets out common strategies and highly actionable measures to address emerging challenges collectively./.

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