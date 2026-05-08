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Tay Ninh, Japan’s Yamanashi strengthen cooperation in energy, high-tech agriculture

Based on the strengths of the two sides, a Tay Ninh leader proposed expanding cooperation in renewable energy, high-tech agriculture, human resources training, labour exchange, tourism and business connectivity.

Chairman of the Tay Ninh provincial People’s Committee Le Van Han (front, right) and Yamanashi Governor Nagasaki Kotaro sign the MoU on international exchange and cooperation on May 8. (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the Tay Ninh provincial People’s Committee Le Van Han (front, right) and Yamanashi Governor Nagasaki Kotaro sign the MoU on international exchange and cooperation on May 8. (Photo: VNA)

Tay Ninh (VNA) – Authorities of the southern province of Tay Ninh and Japan’s Yamanashi prefecture on May 8 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on international exchange and cooperation, opening up new opportunities for collaboration in renewable energy, green hydrogen and high-tech agriculture.

The MoU was inked during a meeting between Chairman of the Tay Ninh provincial People’s Committee Le Van Han and a visiting delegation from Yamanashi led by Governor Nagasaki Kotaro.

At the event, Han affirmed that Tay Ninh treasures cooperation with Japan in general and Yamanashi in particular. He noted that Yamanashi has strengths in labour, high-tech agriculture, tourism and renewable energy, and is among the Japanese localities actively promoting ties with Vietnam.

The provincial leader also commended Yamanashi’s support policies for Vietnamese workers, especially health insurance coverage for family members of Vietnamese workers living and working there.

Providing an overview of local socio-economic development, he said Tay Ninh covers more than 8,500 sq.km and has a population of about 3.25 million, including a workforce of over 1.7 million. In 2025, the province recorded gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth of 9.52%, ranking among Vietnam’s fast-growing localities, while its economic structure continued shifting towards industrialisation.

Japan is currently Tay Ninh’s fourth-largest foreign investor, with 174 valid projects worth more than 1.52 billion USD. Japanese enterprises are operating effectively in mechanical engineering, electronics, agricultural processing and food production.

With over 76% of its workforce trained, Tay Ninh is ready to meet demand for skilled human resources from domestic and foreign businesses, Han noted.

Based on the strengths of the two sides, he proposed expanding cooperation in renewable energy, high-tech agriculture, human resources training, labour exchange, tourism and business connectivity.

For his part, Nagasaki praised Tay Ninh’s development potential, citing modern industrial parks, abundant human resources, extensive fruit-growing areas and beautiful natural landscapes.

He perceived that the two side hold great potential for cooperation in such fields as green hydrogen technology, smart agriculture, exchange of experts and technicians, and technology transfer to work towards carbon neutrality and raise the value of agricultural products.

The Governor said the newly signed MoU marks an important milestone for more substantive, long-term and effective cooperation.

Under this MoU, the two sides will strengthen partnerships in renewable energy and green hydrogen, share technology and experience towards carbon neutrality, promote smart agriculture, expand market access for each other's agricultural products, and enhance vocational training, cultural exchanges, tourism and business links.

Earlier the same day, Secretary of the Tay Ninh provincial Party Committee Nguyen Van Quyet received the Yamanashi delegation to discuss future cooperation./.

VNA
#Tay Ninh #Japan #Yamanashi #renewable energy #green hydrogen #high-tech agriculture Tay Ninh Japan
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