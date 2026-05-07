Business

New manufacturing orders decrease as costs rise

Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to a seven-month low of 50.5 in April, down from 51.2 in March.

New orders decreased for the first time in eight months as price increases affected the ability of firms to secure new orders. (Photo baochinhphu.vn)
New orders decreased for the first time in eight months as price increases affected the ability of firms to secure new orders. (Photo baochinhphu.vn)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Manufacturers recorded a drop in new orders in April as inflationary pressures hit 15-year highs amid increased costs for fuel and oil in particular, according to the latest S&P Global’s survey.

The survey shows that Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to a seven-month low of 50.5 in April, down from 51.2 in March.

Helping to keep the headline index in positive territory in April was sustained output growth. Production increased for the twelfth month running, reflecting work on existing projects and resilient underlying demand. The rate of expansion was the slowest since June 2025, however, amid rising inflationary pressures, supply shortages and market instability due to the conflict in the Middle East.

While output continued to rise, other elements of the survey painted a more downbeat picture of conditions in the manufacturing sector during April.

New orders decreased for the first time in eight months as price increases affected the ability of firms to secure new orders.

The effects were even more pronounced on new export orders, which were also impacted by higher transportation costs. New business from abroad fell markedly for the second month running.

There were widespread reports of rising fuel and oil costs during April, with higher transportation rates also mentioned. As a result, input costs increased rapidly, with the rate of inflation accelerating further to the fastest in 15 years. More than half of respondents signalled a rise in input prices during the month.

In turn, output charges were also increased sharply. Here too the rate of inflation was the fastest since April 2011.

With new orders falling, manufacturers lowered their staffing capacity, both via reduced headcounts and a cut in working hours. Some firms also reported employee resignations.

Staffing levels decreased solidly for the second consecutive month.

After having risen slightly in March, backlogs of work fell for the fourth time in five months during April, and at the fastest pace since last September.

Firms also cut back on purchasing and inventory holdings at the start of the second quarter.

Input buying decreased in response to lower new orders, but advanced purchasing at some manufacturers to try to mitigate price and supply issues meant that the rate of decline was only slight and weaker than seen in March.

Rates of depletion in stocks of both purchases and finished goods intensified, however.

Issues with the cost and availability of shipping, as well as raw material shortages, led to a substantial lengthening of suppliers' delivery times during April. Moreover, supplier performance deteriorated to the largest extent in four-and-a-half years.

Concerns around the impacts of the conflict in the Middle East led to a further waning of optimism among Vietnamese manufacturers. Sentiment dipped to a seven-month low and was weaker than the series average.

Nonetheless, firms continued to predict an increase in output over the coming year, linked to hopes of a recovery in new orders and more stable market environment.

Andrew Harker, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence said: "The price and supply disruptions emanating from the war in the Middle East continued to bear down on growth in the Vietnamese manufacturing sector in April, with rising costs for fuel, oil and transportation hampering both demand and supply.

"Although output continued to rise in the latest survey period, the rate of expansion slowed to a crawl, and with new orders falling into contraction, it seems likely that output will follow suit in the months ahead unless the price and supply environments improve soon."/.

VNA
#S&P Global #Middle East tension #Vietnam's PMI #Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index #PMI
Follow VietnamPlus

Post-pandemic recovery

Related News

Manufacturing production increased rapidly in February, with the rate of expansion quickening to a 19-month high. — Photo cafef.vn

PMI hits four-month high in February

Manufacturing production increased rapidly in February, with the rate of expansion quickening to a 19-month high. Panellists reported that the preparation of products ahead of delivery to clients and stronger customer demand were behind the latest rise in output.

PMI remains growth trend, reaching 51.2 points

PMI remains growth trend, reaching 51.2 points

Vietnam’s manufacturing sector showed signs of slowing momentum in March as sharply rising input costs, largely driven by tensions in the Middle East, weighed on demand and production activity while pushing selling prices to their fastest pace in nearly 15 years.

See more

The first VinaFIS Fisheries Techexpo 2026 opens at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City on April 28. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City expands innovation startup space

Currently ranked 110th among the world’s most dynamic startup ecosystems and among Southeast Asia’s top five, the southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City is seeking to build on its existing strengths to move into the world’s Top 100 startup cities in the coming years.

Illustrative image (Photo; VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader’s visit to Sri Lanka to tap trade potential

According to the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), Sri Lanka is Vietnam’s fourth-largest trade partner in South Asia after India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. In recent years, Vietnam has been running a steady surplus, with exports exceeding imports.

A booth at VIETNAM MEDIPHARM 2026. (Photo courtesy of organisers)

Int'l medical, pharmaceutical expo opens in Hanoi

The exhibition, which runs until May 9 at the Hanoi International Centre for Exhibition, showcases advanced products and technologies across a range of fields, including pharmaceuticals, drug manufacturing machinery and equipment, medical devices, hospital and clinic services and dental equipment.

Vietnamese coffee products are promoted at Kaffee Campus 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks stronger foothold in Germany’s premium coffee market

Industry representatives noted that Germany’s market is gradually shifting from Arabica towards high-quality Robusta as climate change affects supply. Although Vietnam remained Germany’s second-largest coffee supplier after Brazil with export turnover of 1.22 billion USD in 2025, its coffee is still largely associated with industrial processing.

Tuyen Do, Founder and Managing Partner of TVD Capital Partners, shares fundraising experience with Vietnamese enterprises. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, US firms step up investment cooperation

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung underscored that SelectUSA serves as a key platform enabling international investors to access the US business environment, while fostering stronger linkages between Vietnamese and US enterprises amid the deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

A corner of Hanoi city. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi aims for over 10% growth in Q2

A Hanoi official called for the swift implementation of new mechanisms and policies, particularly the revised Capital Law, through detailed action plans, describing this as the key step to translate institutional advantages into tangible growth and help the capital achieve double-digit expansion for this year.

FPT possesses AI supercomputing infrastructure that ranks among the top 500 most powerful supercomputers in the world (Photo courtesy of FPT)

FPT signs multi-million dollar AI contract with leading global materials corporation

Under the agreement, FPT will deploy applications and services powered by its comprehensive AI platform, FleziPT, developed in-house to enhance operational efficiency for the client. The AI transformation is expected to help reduce costs by up to 40% within three years, while improving service reliability and accelerating the modernisation of core technology systems.

Staff at Hai Phong Railway Station assist passengers with ticket purchase procedures (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam railways accelerate digital shift, green transition

By 2030, Vietnam’s railway sector aims to achieve sustainable growth on existing lines while playing a greater role in supporting a green and circular economy. It also focuses on improving efficiency, reducing environmental impact, and upgrading service quality.

Vietnam is said to be facing a major opportunity not only to strengthen technical connectivity but also to take a leading role in building an integrated regional energy market, moving from a national to a regional scale. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam – A strategic link in Pan-Asia Power Grid Initiative: ADB

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s reporter, Keiju Mitsuhashi, Director for Energy Sector for Southeast Asia and the Pacific at ADB, underscored this strategic position, describing Vietnam as a “truly important” part of the broader Pan-Asia Power Grid Initiative (PAGI).