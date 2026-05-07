Business

Vietnam to host international sourcing event series in September

The Vietnam International Sourcing 2026 (VIS 2026) is one of Vietnam’s key trade promotion activities this year, serving as a platform to boost trade and investment cooperation while supporting the shift towards supply chain sustainability amid global economic uncertainties.

International buyers explore products at the Vietnam International Sourcing 2025. (Photo: VNA)
International buyers explore products at the Vietnam International Sourcing 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has issued a plan to organise the Vietnam International Sourcing 2026 (VIS 2026), a major trade promotion programme aimed at strengthening Vietnam’s role in global supply chains.

Under the ministry's decision issued on May 5, the event series will take place from September 3 to 5 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City.

VIS 2026 is one of Vietnam’s key trade promotion activities this year, serving as a platform to boost trade and investment cooperation while supporting the shift towards supply chain sustainability amid global economic uncertainties. The programme aims to strengthen links between Vietnamese enterprises and international distributors, importers and business partners, helping domestic firms participate more deeply in global supply chains.

The event will feature an export forum, seminars on green production and sustainable exports, and conferences on agricultural products, food and consumer goods. Discussions on market diversification through e-commerce and digital technology application in international distribution are also planned.

A major highlight will be exhibition and business-to-business (B2B) networking activities between Vietnamese firms and international purchasing delegations. The organisers expect the sessions to create opportunities for enterprises to seek partnerships, sign contracts and expand export markets.

The programme also aims to strengthen connectivity among stakeholders in Vietnam’s export supply chain, including raw material suppliers, manufacturers, exporters, investors, logistics providers, banks and quality management organisations, thereby building a more integrated ecosystem for sustainable export growth.

VIS 2026 is expected to helpVietnamese enterprises to engage more directly in global production and distribution networks while encouraging investment in modernising production chains, technology and manufacturing processes to improve product quality and added value.

The MoIT’s Agency for Foreign Market Development has been assigned as the lead organiser in coordination with other ministry units and relevant agencies.

The ministry also requested relevant agencies, overseas Vietnamese trade offices and related organisations to coordinate closely to ensure the success for the event./.

VNA
#trade promotion #VIS 2026 #Vietnam International Sourcing 2026 #e-commerce #Ministry of Industry and Trade #global supply chains
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