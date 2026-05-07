Reference exchange rate kept stable on May 7

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,113 VND/USD on May 7, unchanged from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,369 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,857 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw mixed changes from the May 6 session.



Vietcombank maintained the buying and selling rates at 26,128 VND/USD and 26,368 VND/USD, respectively.



Meanwhile, BIDV raised the buying rate by 10 VND to 26,138 VND/USD but kept the selling rate unchanged, at 26,368 VND/USD./.

VNA