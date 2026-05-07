Business

Reference exchange rate kept stable on May 7

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,369 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,857 VND/USD.

The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,113 VND/USD on May 7. (Photo: VNA)
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,113 VND/USD on May 7. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,113 VND/USD on May 7, unchanged from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,369 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,857 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw mixed changes from the May 6 session.

Vietcombank maintained the buying and selling rates at 26,128 VND/USD and 26,368 VND/USD, respectively.

Meanwhile, BIDV raised the buying rate by 10 VND to 26,138 VND/USD but kept the selling rate unchanged, at 26,368 VND/USD./.

VNA
#State Bank of Vietnam #daily reference exchange rate #USD/VND exchange rate #Vietcombank #BIDV
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