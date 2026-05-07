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Da Nang, Sekong coordinate border traffic, immigration during road upgrade

The two sides exchanged views on traffic diversion plans, customs procedures, cargo taxation and vehicle management while agreeing that construction activities must not disrupt cross-border trade and travel.

Deputy head of the Chu Lai Open Economic Zone management board Thieu Viet Dung and Director of the Sekong provincial Department of Finance Khamhou Onmani exchange the signed minutes of the meeting on May 6. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy head of the Chu Lai Open Economic Zone management board Thieu Viet Dung and Director of the Sekong provincial Department of Finance Khamhou Onmani exchange the signed minutes of the meeting on May 6. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – A meeting between officials from Da Nang and Laos’ Sekong province was held in Sekong on May 6 to discuss traffic management and immigration procedures at the Nam Giang – Daktaok international border gates during the Vietnamese city's upgrade of National Highway 14D.

The meeting, co-chaired by deputy head of the Chu Lai Open Economic Zone management board Thieu Viet Dung and Director of the Sekong Finance Department Khamhou Onmani, focused on measures to ensure smooth transport flows and uninterrupted import – export and immigration activities while Da Nang carries out the expansion and upgrade of the highway linking Ho Chi Minh Highway in Ben Giang commune to Nam Giang International Border Gate during 2026–2027.

The two sides exchanged views on traffic diversion plans, customs procedures, cargo taxation and vehicle management while agreeing that construction activities must not disrupt cross-border trade and travel. Temporary bypass routes will be arranged to maintain traffic safety and convenience throughout the construction period.

Da Nang also shared information on the highway upgrade project and proposed that Sekong consider expanding and modernising National Highway 16B connecting Sekong's Daktaok border gate with the province’s centre to strengthen regional connectivity.

Both sides agreed to enhance coordination among border gate authorities, customs and border guard forces to ensure effective traffic regulation and information sharing during the implementation of the project.

The meeting concluded with the signing of its minutes between the Da Nang and Sekong delegations./.

VNA
#Da Nang #Sekong #traffic management #Nam Giang International Border Gate #Daktaok border gates #National Highway 14D Da Nang Laos
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